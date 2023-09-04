When it comes to chic clothes, Amazon has a ton. But even better, the company has a huge selection of clothes that happen to be subtly cheeky, without crossing the border of being too revealing. Ahead, keep scrolling to discover the chicest, most alluring clothes from Amazon that will land you endless compliments.

These clothes are guaranteed to make a solid impression, whether you’re buying them for a friend’s wedding, or for drinks out on a Friday night.

01 This Stylish Tank Top That’s Perfect For Layering GOORY Summer Flowy Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This flowy tank top is nothing short of amazing. The timeless design has a V-neckline detailed with mesh paneling and adjustable straps. You can style it with any bottom in your closet and it’s also the perfect layering top to wear under your favorite jacket. It comes in a slew of different colors, and reviewers love that the white style comes fully lined. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 A Leopard Dress That Will Land You So Many Compliments Wild Meadow Bib Front U-Back Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Make a statement in this leopard knit dress that will have everyone asking where you bought it. The spaghetti strap silhouette has a low back, while the front features a square neckline and has a subtle side slit so you can move with ease. It’s crafted from soft jersey material and is made with just the right amount of spandex for a little bit of stretch. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

03 This Stunning V-Neck Maxi Dress For Formal Events II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Backless Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon You’ll absolutely want to snag this stunning maxi dress for last-minute events. It has a wrap front V-neckline with adjustable straps, an elastic waistline, and a sultry side slit so you can dance the night away with ease. Whether you’re attending a wedding or going on vacation, it’s a staple formal dress to have in your closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 This Sleeveless Muscle Tank For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Muscle Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in staple solid colors and two timeless prints (stripes and leopard), this muscle tank has a relaxed fit that can be worn casually or dressed up with a skirt. It’s crafted from a buttery soft blend of rayon and spandex and is an absolute wardrobe essential. Reviewers are especially taken by the excellent quality of its materials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

05 This Affordable Slip-Skirt That Looks So Expensive Soowalaoo High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This leopard slip skirt is the easiest way to enhance a basic white T-shirt or tank top. The midi silhouette hits right below the knees and is crafted from a smooth satin silk blend. It has an elastic high-waisted band that ensures comfortability for all-day wear. Choose from luxurious solid colors that are perfect for your next party or day at the office. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

06 This Comfy Nightgown To Elevate Your PJ Collection AVIIER Sleeveless Full Slip Night Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wake up chic in this slip nightgown dress that’s garnered a 4.5-star rating from plenty of shoppers. It’s crafted from a super soft cotton blend and comes in a wide range of solid colors and fun patterns you’ll be sure to love. It has a V-neckline and a side slit for maximum freedom. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

07 A Pair Of Cropped Trousers With A Belted Waist Hanna Nikole Plus Size Cropped Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the office or getting dressed up for a night out, these cropped trousers are cute for any occasion. They feature roomy pockets on each side and have a belted waistband that looks so cute with a tucked-in shirt. The material is lightweight and has 5% spandex for subtle stretch. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

08 This Cozy Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Dressed Down POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon There’s a good chance you’ll want to pick up this long-sleeved dress in more than one color. It’s crafted from a super soft rayon and spandex blend and is so versatile. You can dress it up or pair it with sneakers for a casual look. It has a crew neckline and swing hemline that will look fantastic on everyone. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

09 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress In A Dainty Floral Print PRETTYGARDEN Summer Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon From the dainty floral print, smocked silhouette, and ruffle edges, this bodycon mini dress is so sweet and stylish. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline which is perfect for showing off your jewelry. Wear it for a bridal shower, graduation, a summer night out, and so much more. The possibilities are endless with this piece in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Ruffled Skater Skirt With A Cozy Elastic Waist Avidlove Pleated Skater Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon There are so many things reviewers love about this adorable skater skirt, but perhaps the best part is the stretchy elastic waistband that is so comfortable. The pleated design is made from 100% polyester and will match with almost any top in your wardrobe. If you’re looking for a bolder print option, the leopard print is your best bet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Yoga Leggings That Give Your Butt A Major Lift SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These yoga leggings are designed to provide some lift, and will definitely be your favorite new pair of workout pants. Once featured on TikTok, they’re crafted from an ultra-stretchy quick-drying material and are available in a wide range of styles. With over 53,000 five-star reviews, customers especially love how comfortable they are for everyday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

12 A Pair Of Leggings You Can Actually Wear To The Office SweatyRocks High Waist Skinny Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fashion meets comfort with this ultra-chic pair of high-waisted leggings that come in so many different colors and classic prints. The pull-on silhouette features a button closure to elevate the design, and the material is crafted from a super stretchy fabric. It’s easy to see why over 4,000 Amazon customers gave them a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings With Major Stretch CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elevate your athleisure collection with these faux-leather leggings that are durable enough for any type of workout. They have a high-waisted band to hold everything in and feature two pockets on each side. The leggings are made with 29% spandex and have a four-way stretch for ample movement. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

14 This Lace Tank Top With An Eye-Catching Cut-Out Detail In Front YOINS V Neck Lace Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you wear this tank top to brunch with the girls or for a steamy date night, there’s no doubt you’ll get a ton of compliments on it. The sleeveless design features a keyhole neckline detailed in lace. The rest of the shirt is crafted from a comfy and soft cotton blend. It’s bound to be worn on a weekly basis, if not daily. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Essential Long-Sleeve Blouse With Puffed Shoulders Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Smocked Cuff T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This long-sleeved shirt is a necessary basic with an added delicate touch with its puffed shoulders. Not only is the perfect top to pair with jeans, but it’s also great with a pair of sparkly or shiny leggings. Crafted from a super soft blend of modal, cotton, and polyester, you’ll want to wear this shirt on repeat — or at least, buy it in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Bold One-Shoulder Crop Top That’s Perfect For A Saturday Night Out WEEPINLEE One Shoulder Sleeveless Bowknot Shirts Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This one-shoulder crop top deserves a night out on the town. This form-fitting top is made from polyester and spandex and is designed with a bow that ties at the waist. The stretchy fabric is super soft and can be worn with high-waisted jeans for an absolutely stunning nighttime ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Kimono That You Can Also Wear As A Gorgeous Bathing Suit Cover-Up Dokotoo Loose Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you style this open-front kimono with jeans or over a swimsuit to the beach, you’ll instantly feel put together. The maxi silhouette hits right at the ankles and features a drawstring closure. It has a flowy short-sleeve design for an easy breezy vibe. “I received lots of compliments on this,” mentioned one reviewer. “I bought it for a beach cover but ended up wearing it around town as I loved the bright color. It tied up well.” Available sizes: OS

18 This Wrap Bodysuit For A No-Fuss Outfit IN'VOLAND Wrap Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add this long-sleeve bodysuit to your cart, and it'll make getting dressed in the morning so much easier. It has a wrap front design with a V-neckline and is crafted from a stretchy material that holds its shape throughout the day. This top makes styling your jeans and skirts so much easier. Available sizes: 16-Plus — 24-Plus

19 This Super Cute Pajama Set That’ll Make Going To Bed Seem Like A Star-Studded Event Ekouaer Silk Ruffle Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to spice up your pajama drawer, this silk pajama set is a luxurious option that comes in many different colors. Crafted from a lightweight and smooth satin material, this set comes with a V-neck camisole with adjustable shoulder straps and ruffle shorts that have an elastic waistband. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Chic Nightie That Comes With A Matching Robe Escalier Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This stunning slip pajama dress comes with a matching kimono-style robe that will make you feel elegant when the sun goes down. The mini dress features adjustable straps and is crafted from a buttery smooth satin material. It comes in an array of floral prints that are all so beautiful that you’ll have no problem wearing them late into the next morning. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Chic & Cozy Knit With A Ruffle Hem & Bow ZESICA Wraparound Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wraparound sweater is equally comfortable as it is chic. It has batwing sleeves and a belted tie at the waist and can be worn either on or off the shoulder, depending on your mood. It’s crafted from a cozy knit blend of viscose, rayon, and polyester. The ruffle hemline adds an elegant touch to this knit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Fashion-Forward T-Shirt With A Keyhole Front Simlu Keyhole Top Amazon $9 See On Amazon Crafted from a soft blend of rayon and spandex, this sultry T-shirt features a keyhole cutout for some major edge, along with a ruched waistline. The slim-fit design is perfect for tucking into a skirt, high-waisted jeans, or trousers. “It’s very soft and just clingy enough. It is also very versatile, [and] can be worn dressed up or with jeans. My favorite way to wear it is with a lattice camisole underneath adding a pop of color,” recommended one five-star reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This Jumpsuit That’ll Easily Solve Your “What Do I Wear Today?” Morning Dilemma AmiERY Women's Jumpsuit (Sizes S-XXL) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are a great way to cut down time during your morning routine, and this highly-rated jumpsuit is one you’ll want to grab in every color. It’s made from a comfy blend of polyester and cotton and the pull-on style will make you feel instantly dressed up. The pockets and elastic waistband make this a fan favorite amongst thousands of shoppers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 This Stylish Romper With An Adorable Ruffle Hem Relipop Floral Print Romper Amazon $38 See On Amazon The paisley print, ruffle hem, and cinched waist give this playful romper a unique touch that works for any occasion. It features a V-neckline perfect for accessorizing with a statement necklace. The lightweight material is crafted from breathable chiffon fabric that will keep you cool and comfortable no matter where the day takes you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Pair Of Chic Slacks That Have The Perfect Amount Of Stretch SATINATO Straight Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in two different inseam lengths — regular and long — these chic slacks work for all different heights. The regular length measures 30 inches while the long inseam is 32.5 inches long. The straight-leg silhouette has a tapered ankle and features a button closure with belt loops. It’s made from a blend of rayon, nylon, polyester, and spandex for subtle stretch. Available sizes: 0 — 18

26 An Off-The-Shoulder Cocktail Dress That’ll Turn Heads Sarin Mathews High Low Cocktail Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon This stunning cocktail dress has an asymmetrical high-low hemline that is stylish for any event. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline making it the perfect style to show off your necklaces. The material is made of a stretchy soft blend of cotton and spandex, and this dress comes in a slew of solid colors and floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Long-Sleeve Crop Top With Thumb Holes That’s Great For The Gym Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s nothing not to love about this cozy long-sleeve top. The cropped silhouette looks great with high-waisted leggings or biker shorts and is also the perfect top to throw on with your favorite sweatpants. It comes in almost every color of the rainbow, and reviewers especially love the thumb holes to keep the shirt in place during workouts. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 This Cozy Pajama Set That Makes The Perfect Gift Anjue Short Sleeve Pajamas Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s nearly impossible to not want this cozy pajama set in every color. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, these pajamas are a classic style anyone would love. The short sleeve top features a button closure, while the shorts have a drawstring to easily adjust the waist — both are crafted from an incredibly soft material that’ll help you sleep soundly. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Versatile Tank Dress That Is Anything But Basic Missufe Sleeveless Racerback Midi Tank Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Crafted from a super stretchy and soft blend of cotton and spandex, it’s easy to see why thousands of shoppers rated this tank dress five stars. It has a versatile design that can be styled in a ton of different ways and also makes for a great layering piece. The silhouette hits right below the knees, and it has a scoop neckline, racerback straps, and a ruching along the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Cold-Shoulder Top That Pairs Well With Both Jeans & Leggings Allegrace Cold-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cold-shoulder T-shirt deserves a spot in your blouse rotation, and one reason why is that it pairs perfectly with all types of jeans. It’s designed from a super soft polyester material and is made with 10% spandex for ample stretch. The silhouette is also long enough to be worn with leggings for a comfy yet stylish look, while the plunging neckline is the perfect opportunity for layering necklaces. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

31 This Stretchy Denim Pencil Skirt With An Elastic Waistband Rekucci Jeans Pull-On Stretch Denim Skirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon This denim skirt is equally comfortable as it is stylish. It has an elastic high-waist band for maximum comfort and a stretchy silhouette that holds its shapes throughout the day. It’s crafted from rayon, cotton, polyester, and spandex blend viscose, and comes in so many different shades of denim. Available sizes: 2 — 18

32 This Gorgeous Cocktail Dress With Lace Sleeves Pinup Fashion Lace V Neck Half Sleeves Cocktail Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon You’ll be dressed to impress in this gorgeous cocktail dress that is perfect for a formal dinner or a special event. It’s crafted from a chiffon material with 10% spandex for a stretchy fit. It comes with a belt to cinch your waist and features lacey quarter-length sleeves for added elegance. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

33 A Printed Wrap Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Naggoo Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon From refined florals to solid hues, this wrap dress deserves a spot in your suitcase for your next vacation. It features a V-neckline, and a detachable waist and has a ruffle trimming along the hemline and sleeves for an extra feminine touch. The lightweight material will keep you cool and comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Cute Peplum Tunic With An Empire Waist ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with a ruffled peplum hem, a V-neck, and an empire waistline, this tunic works for many different occasions. Whether you’re heading to dinner or the office, pair this top with jeans and you’ll be set. It’s crafted from a rayon and spandex blend that is soft to the touch. “This is one of my all-time favorite tops!” raved one Amazon reviewer. “I can pair it with jeans or dress slacks. So versatile!” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

35 This Flowy Tank Top That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reach for this flowy tank top when you don’t know what to wear. It’s crafted from 100% viscose and pairs back perfectly with any type of bottom in your closet. The subtle pleats, wide straps, and V-neck give this tank an elevated update, and the relaxed silhouette won’t cling to your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This Subtly Alluring Maxi Skirt With A Ruffle Trim BTFBM Split Ruffle Maxi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This floral maxi skirt checks all of the boxes — not only does it have an elastic high-waist band for comfort, but it’s also been designed with a sultry side slit for a leg-baring silhouette. The ruffle design creates movement as you walk. It’s crafted from lightweight polyester and comes in many different floral prints ranging from dark tones to light hues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Seamless Bodysuit That Has So Much Stretch ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why this racerback bodysuit is a bestseller on Amazon. For starters, it has a snap crotch for easy on-and-off access. Next, the seamless design creates a polished look for an effortless tuck-in. It’s crafted from an incredibly stretchy and form-fitting material that holds its shape throughout the day. Over 24,000 customers have given it a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 This One-Shoulder Gown With An Asymmetrical Hem ZESICA One Shoulder Asymmetrical Flowy Gown Amazon $40 See On Amazon Destined for a spot on the dance floor, this one-shoulder gown has a flowy asymmetrical hem that moves with ease. It has an elastic waist for ample comfort and the neckline features a ruffle layer for an elevated touch. And if you just happen to be a bride-to-be, the white option will work for all of the wedding festivities. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Halter Neck Tank Detailed in Delicate Lace Halife Lace Tank Top With Halter Neck Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s a good chance you’ll be wearing this lace tank top at least once a week due to how versatile it is. Whether you dress it up or wear it casually, it’s the perfect go-to style. It’s crafted from a comfortable blend of polyester and nylon and has a delicate lace overlay. Reviewers especially love the halterneck silhouette. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This Cozy Maxi Cardigan That’ll Add An Extra Layer Of Style To Any Outfit POGTMM Long Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in a slew of fun prints like leopard and tie-dye and solid colors, this long cardigan deserves a spot in any closet no matter your style. The classic long-sleeve silhouette features an open front and is crafted from a soft blend of viscose and spandex. It’s perfect for keeping in your car or by your desk at the office. Need more convincing? Over 11,000 shoppers rated it five stars. Available sizes: 4-6 — 24-26

41 A Pair Of Leggings That Look Just Like Jeans No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re not in the mood for rigid jeans, these leggings will give the illusion of a full denim look. They are crafted from a cotton and spandex blend and have a stretchy pull-on fit. The 24,000 reviewers who gave these jeans a top score especially love the elastic waistband and the real (yes, real) pockets on the back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Cold-Shoulder Tunic That Comes In So Many Patterns Bluetime Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tunic dress is so relaxed and easy to wear that you’ll want to snag it in every print. The flowy silhouette can be worn as a dress, over bathing suits, or styled with jeans. It has a criss-cross neckline and a cold-shoulder design. You’ll be thrilled with how comfortable the fabric is. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43 This Top & Short Set That’ll Create A Cute Outfit In An Instant Eurivicy Crop Tank Top and High Waist Pocketed Shorts (2-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-piece set is a surefire way to stay chic and cool all season long. It comes with a cropped sleeveless top and high-waisted shorts that are both made with elastic bands for ample stretch. The shorts feature roomy pockets and are crafted from a lightweight breathable fabric. There’s even a one-shoulder option available, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 This Cozy & Soft Pajama Shirt That Comes In A Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’ll be hard not to fall in love with this piped nightshirt. It has a button closure down the center and features a top collar for a classic look. From the incredibly soft fabric to the long length, reviewers gave these pajamas an impressive 4.6-star rating, mentioning it’s a real essential for lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

45 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Mesh Panels Hilor One Piece Front Crossover Hollow Swimsuit Amazon $33 $32.99 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is equal parts sultry, stylish, and functional. The mesh paneling instantly makes this bathing suit stand out from the rest, while the crossover straps are super supportive of your chest. It’s wire-free and comes with soft cups that are removable if you prefer to wear the suit without them. It’s also fully lined and is designed with major stretch. Available sizes: 4-6 — 18

46 This Cut-Out Swimsuit That Has Full Coverage In Back Daci Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Upgrade your basic one-piece with this cut-out swimsuit that features a color-blocked design that’ll always be in style. It’s crafted from a super soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. It has a drawstring ruching on the front and the straps can easily be adjusted for a secure fit. It can be rare to find a cute suit that has full coverage in the back, making this suit quite the find. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

47 This Tank Dress With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews BTFBM Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this tank dress for so many reasons. For one, it has ruching along the body to add some texture. It’s also crafted from a super soft material that is soft and stretchy for all-day wear. Plus, there’s no shortage of fun colors to choose from, so it’s a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

48 This Camisole Nightgown That Shoppers Say Is “So Comfortable” Ekouaer Nightgown Amazon $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get comfier than this camisole nightgown that is crafted from a super breathable rayon and spandex material. It has mesh paneling along the neckline and the straps can easily be adjusted. One five-star reviewer wrote, “These nightgowns are so comfortable! The material is cool to sleep in, which is, for me, difficult to find. It fits nicely.” Another reviewer admitted to wearing it out of the house as a dress — which, honestly, makes sense. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 This Mini Wrap Dress That’s Bound To Be A Showstopper LiLLiYADi Short Sleeve Plus Size Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for formal cocktail dresses that are also super comfortable, this wrap dress is a no-brainer. The short sleeve style will keep you cool and the material is woven with spandex for just the right amount of stretch. There is ruching throughout the front and the empire waistline helps make it a great classic dress to wear on repeat. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

