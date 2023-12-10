See what influencers, reality stars, actors, and musicians wore to the late-night Art Basel bash.
On Dec. 8, NYLON House returned to Art Basel — this time at Miami Beach’s Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club and presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics — for another fun night filled with art, music, and iconic style moments.
Partygoers stopped by booths to try out offerings from partners (think: Patrón margaritas, Sally Hansen manis, and Vera Wang perfumes) and DJs Desiree, Talón, and Luciano Scalioni kept the star-studded event going well into the night.