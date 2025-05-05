Aesthetic Unlocked
Here's everything to know about castlecore, TikTok's medieval, romantasy-driven aesthetic including ...

How To Rock Castlecore, TikTok's Fave Romantasy-Driven Aesthetic

It’s the most decadent time-period trend so far.

by Alyssa Lapid
Photos: Getty Images
Aesthetic Unlocked
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the fashion world, trends are cyclical. Styles from decades past routinely pop back into the zeitgeist, as evidenced by the ever-present Y2K renaissance. However, in recent months, TikTok users hit the rewind button a bit further back than the noughties and have been drawing from a very different era: the Middle Ages.

According to Pinterest, castlecore will have “a major moment” this year, with gothic-inspired motifs already infiltrating books (like BookTok’s viral romantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses), interior design, and fashion. Though history has deemed that period the “Dark Ages,” nothing about the fashion is considered frightful. In fact, it spewed a whole slew of coveted wardrobe options, including decadent fabrics, silhouettes, and jewelry.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the medieval-inspired aesthetic and practical ways to style it.

What Is Castlecore?

Castlecore has been the umbrella trend for a cluster of other smaller, gothic trends that have been gaining popularity concurrently. Think: corsets (thanks to the likes of Taylor Swift), cross motifs (Kim Kardashian), and armor-inspired numbers (Chappell Roan). All of them make up the DNA of what castlecore is, or according to a TikTok subset, “Medieval Weird Core.”

It’s not just celebrities taking to the style, either. Burberry and Di Petsa, for example, sent armor-clad models down their Fall/Winter 2025 runways, while the likes of Stella McCartney and Chloe basically reincarnated the flowy, off-duty medieval look.

There’s a thin line between costume-y and chic, but these five tenets of castlecore will help you nail the best medieval-inspired looks:

Give It A Go(thic)

1/4

An easy way to lean into the trend is to go gothic. Flowy, A-line dresses marked with glorious bell sleeves or voluminous puff options are a dramatic way into the look, while luxe velvets and brocades were the go-to markers of opulence.

For a more modern take on the look (i.e., without looking straight out of the Renaissance fair), gothic can also be interpreted as embroidered lace, hooded pieces, and lace-up details.

Shop Castlecore Gothic Sets

Magic in The Moonlight Maxi Dress
Revolve

Sizes XXS-XL

$70
$57
LOBA Violeta Maxi Skirt
Revolve

Sizes XXS-XL

$180
$72
Velvet Square Neckline Ruched Long Sleeve Top
Cider

Sizes 0-8

$24
$14.50
ROMWE Goth Vintage Dark Gothic Ruffled Lace Patchwork Bell Sleeve Top
Shein

Sizes 0-10

$26
$14.50
Lacelle Black Leather
Steve Madden

Sizes 5-12

$120
Motel Luth Velvet Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

Sizes XS-XL

$78
XZQTIVE Black Corset Waist Belt for Women
Amazon

Sizes 25-49

See price on Amazon
Khy X Namilia Faux Leather Trouser
Khy

Sizes 0-20

$98

Wear A Cross

1/4

The first signs of medieval styles returning came with the renaissance of Chrome Hearts. The likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have been rocking the cross-motif luxury jewelry brand nonstop in the last year, putting the symbol back in style. And what’s more gothic than a cross?

The most straightforward route would be jewelry: ornate golds, gem-encrusted, or even ones with pearls are chic ways to rock the trend. But don’t shy away from other items, too. Belts, headbands, shoes adorned with crucifix imagery are a great option for this trend. Or if you can find a dupe of Anna Wintour’s first cover as Vogue’s editor-in-chief in 1998, with a model wearing a cross-clad sweater, even better.

Shop Castlecore Crosses

Ranee's Colourful Cross
Wolf & Badger
$116
Renaissance Chain Belt
Free People
$58
Cross Stud
8 Other Reasons
$35
Angel Black
Betsey Johnson

Sizes 5.5-12

$129
$65
Cross My Heart Necklace
Fashion Nova
$13
Fabric Knotted Rhinestone Decor Fashion Headband
Shein
$6
$3
Slaydiva Short-Sleeved T-Shirt & High Waist Mini Set
Shein

Sizes XS-L

$15
$11.50
Roma Necklace
Jordan Road
$60

Add A Joan Of Arc Moment

1/4

The armored look is another key tenet of the castlecore trend. Zendaya rocked it at the Met Gala in 2018, but it wasn’t until recently that more celebs like Lily Collins and Millie Bobby Brown have taken the style to red carpets and glitzy events. Runways are no different. Burberry had a model dressed like a literal knight strut down the Fall/Winter 2025 runway with an umbrella covered in the label’s signature tartan print.

For a more wearable take on the trend, consider metallic netted dresses, chainmail-esque pieces, or even paillette-covered items. It’s the same armored vibe, with more razzle dazzle.

Shop Castlecore Chainmail Options

Superdown Cordilla Strapless Top
Revolve

Sizes XXS-XL

$74
Current Mood Iconic Debut Chain Mail Dress
Dolls Kill

Sizes XXS-1X

$109
ASOS DESIGN Scoop Neck Fishnet Hotfix Embellished Midi Dress
ASOS

Sizes 0-14

$139
Celebrate Halterneck Chainmail Top
Peppermayo

Sizes XS-XL

$75
Holiday Shine Top-Handle Pouch
Guess
$138
Sequin Midi Skirt
Zara

Sizes S-L

$100
Marlena Glomesh Mini Skirt
Meshki

Sizes XXS-XXL

$159
$50
Vipready
Aldo
$70

Experiment In Corsetry

1/3

Lace-up corsets lined women’s outfits of yore (think: Renaissance fairs or the cartoon Sleeping Beauty, which was set during that era). Though the constrictive style has been relegated to the boudoir these past few decades, the innerwear-as-outerwear trend gave it new life. Since, celebs have been wearing all sorts of corsets and bustiers on red carpets, including Julia Fox, Lisa of BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift, who’s worn so many corsets, she’s practically a connoisseur.

Fortunately, thanks to the rise of the lingerie-inspired look, there are so many styles to choose from: leathers, velvets, denims, ginghams, floral prints, and more. Even the ones that are *actually* intimates, with spicy sheer panels or built-in brassieres, are easy to incorporate into any look.

Shop Castlecore Corsets

Averie Corset
NIA

Sizes XS-L

$88
Edikted Peekaboo Lacey Gingham Corset
Pacsun

Sizes XS-XL

$62.50
Incredibly Enchanting Black Two-Piece Slip Dress and Corset Set
Lulus

Sizes XS-XL

$98
$29
Denim Bustier
H&M

Sizes XXS-XXL

$20
Baylin Eyelet Peplum Corset Top
ASTR The Label

Sizes XS-XL

$88
Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Ranch Corset Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Sizes XS-XL

$185
Beige Woven Embroidered Corset
PrettyLittleThing

Sizes 0-8

$36
$18
Peony Chiffon Long-Sleeve Corset Top
Victoria's Secret

Sizes XS-XXL

$90

Channel A Romantic Maiden

1/3

Barring the decadent textures, waist-cinching corsets, and ornate jewelry, a more low-key take on the trend is by channeling the ease of the medieval maiden, in flowy romantic dresses, understated nightgowns, and the basque-waist dress. You’ve already seen the latter, marked by the deep-V waistline that accentuates one’s hips, co-signed by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp.

Keep the ’fit modern with of-the-moment accessories, or lean into the themes with gilded jewelry, crosses, and even lace-up boots.

Shop Castlecore Maiden Styles

More To Come Bexley Maxi Dress
Revolve

Sizes XXS-XL

$88
Scandalous Seduction Heeled Boots
Dolls Kill

Sizes 5-11

$165
The "Kayla" Iconic White Cotton Lawn Nightgown
Eileen West

Sizes XXS-XL

$74
100% Cotton Cowl Neck Ruffle Zipper Midi Dress
Cider

Sizes 0-10

$38
Willow Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons

Sizes XXS-XL

$329
$107
Checkered Halter Dress
Zara

Sizes XS-XXL

$60
Seersucker Nightgown
Nordstrom

Sizes S-L

$69
Hazel Maxi
Free People

Sizes XS-XL

$128