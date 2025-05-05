How To Rock Castlecore, TikTok's Fave Romantasy-Driven Aesthetic

In the fashion world, trends are cyclical. Styles from decades past routinely pop back into the zeitgeist, as evidenced by the ever-present Y2K renaissance. However, in recent months, TikTok users hit the rewind button a bit further back than the noughties and have been drawing from a very different era: the Middle Ages.

According to Pinterest, castlecore will have “a major moment” this year, with gothic-inspired motifs already infiltrating books (like BookTok’s viral romantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses), interior design, and fashion. Though history has deemed that period the “Dark Ages,” nothing about the fashion is considered frightful. In fact, it spewed a whole slew of coveted wardrobe options, including decadent fabrics, silhouettes, and jewelry.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the medieval-inspired aesthetic and practical ways to style it.

What Is Castlecore?

Castlecore has been the umbrella trend for a cluster of other smaller, gothic trends that have been gaining popularity concurrently. Think: corsets (thanks to the likes of Taylor Swift), cross motifs (Kim Kardashian), and armor-inspired numbers (Chappell Roan). All of them make up the DNA of what castlecore is, or according to a TikTok subset, “Medieval Weird Core.”

It’s not just celebrities taking to the style, either. Burberry and Di Petsa, for example, sent armor-clad models down their Fall/Winter 2025 runways, while the likes of Stella McCartney and Chloe basically reincarnated the flowy, off-duty medieval look.

There’s a thin line between costume-y and chic, but these five tenets of castlecore will help you nail the best medieval-inspired looks:

Give It A Go(thic)

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

An easy way to lean into the trend is to go gothic. Flowy, A-line dresses marked with glorious bell sleeves or voluminous puff options are a dramatic way into the look, while luxe velvets and brocades were the go-to markers of opulence.

For a more modern take on the look (i.e., without looking straight out of the Renaissance fair), gothic can also be interpreted as embroidered lace, hooded pieces, and lace-up details.

Wear A Cross

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

The first signs of medieval styles returning came with the renaissance of Chrome Hearts. The likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have been rocking the cross-motif luxury jewelry brand nonstop in the last year, putting the symbol back in style. And what’s more gothic than a cross?

The most straightforward route would be jewelry: ornate golds, gem-encrusted, or even ones with pearls are chic ways to rock the trend. But don’t shy away from other items, too. Belts, headbands, shoes adorned with crucifix imagery are a great option for this trend. Or if you can find a dupe of Anna Wintour’s first cover as Vogue’s editor-in-chief in 1998, with a model wearing a cross-clad sweater, even better.

Add A Joan Of Arc Moment

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

The armored look is another key tenet of the castlecore trend. Zendaya rocked it at the Met Gala in 2018, but it wasn’t until recently that more celebs like Lily Collins and Millie Bobby Brown have taken the style to red carpets and glitzy events. Runways are no different. Burberry had a model dressed like a literal knight strut down the Fall/Winter 2025 runway with an umbrella covered in the label’s signature tartan print.

For a more wearable take on the trend, consider metallic netted dresses, chainmail-esque pieces, or even paillette-covered items. It’s the same armored vibe, with more razzle dazzle.

Experiment In Corsetry

Prev Next INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Lace-up corsets lined women’s outfits of yore (think: Renaissance fairs or the cartoon Sleeping Beauty, which was set during that era). Though the constrictive style has been relegated to the boudoir these past few decades, the innerwear-as-outerwear trend gave it new life. Since, celebs have been wearing all sorts of corsets and bustiers on red carpets, including Julia Fox, Lisa of BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift, who’s worn so many corsets, she’s practically a connoisseur.

Fortunately, thanks to the rise of the lingerie-inspired look, there are so many styles to choose from: leathers, velvets, denims, ginghams, floral prints, and more. Even the ones that are *actually* intimates, with spicy sheer panels or built-in brassieres, are easy to incorporate into any look.

Channel A Romantic Maiden

Prev Next INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Barring the decadent textures, waist-cinching corsets, and ornate jewelry, a more low-key take on the trend is by channeling the ease of the medieval maiden, in flowy romantic dresses, understated nightgowns, and the basque-waist dress. You’ve already seen the latter, marked by the deep-V waistline that accentuates one’s hips, co-signed by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp.

Keep the ’fit modern with of-the-moment accessories, or lean into the themes with gilded jewelry, crosses, and even lace-up boots.