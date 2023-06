If you have a long torso, you’re probably all too familiar with how difficult it can be to find a swimsuit that doesn’t ride up, bunch up, or feel too tight, especially if you’re shopping online. That’s why Bustle reached out to Amahlia Stevens, the founder of Vitamin A Swim, for expert guidance on what to look for when shopping for the best swimsuits for long torsos. According to Stevens, you’ll want to look for extra-stretchy designs with adjustable features for the best fit. “Most importantly, select a swimsuit that makes you feel confident, comfortable,” says Stevens. Keep reading for more style tips from Stevens, so you can find a swimsuit that finally fits just right.

Amahlia Stevens is the founder of Vitamin A Swim, a California-made swimwear brand launched in 2000 that champions sustainable fabrics and innovation. After working in apparel design and branding for the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, she launched her own design and merchandising firm before turning her passion for swimwear into a career.

If you’re wondering whether or not you have a long torso, there’s easy way to find out — all you need is a tape measure. “Start measuring at the base of your neck and calculate the distance to the top of your hips, while keeping the tape aligned with the natural curve of yourspine,” Stevens advises. “Then, measure the length of your legs from your hip bones to the floor.” If there’s a significant difference in the proportions you’ve measured, that likely indicates you have a long torso.

With that said, let’s dive into key features and styles that Stevens says will help you find a swimsuit that “sits comfortably and doesn’t ride up or feel too short.”

Stretch: Stevens says to look for stretchy fabrics, which allow for “ease of movement while maintaining their shape” and “ensure proper coverage and prevent the suit from riding up or pulling down.” For that reason, this list includes suits with a minimum of 15% spandex.

While this advice can help you find a swimsuit that fits properly, ultimately, you’re free to wear any kind of swimsuit that makes you feel your best.

Whatever your personal style, you’re sure to find a stunning swimsuit on this list that works for your fit needs. And know that all the swimsuits listed ahead are backed by tons of Amazon reviews from those with long torsos.

01 A Ruched One-Piece With Adjustable Drawstrings Viottiset Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit ticks all of Stevens’ boxes when it comes to swimsuits for long torsos. Offering plenty of stretch to ensure a comfortable fit, this swimsuit also has adjustable spaghetti straps and adjustable drawstrings on either side that, in addition to allowing you to create a custom high-cut leg that Stevens recommends, also creates textured ruching. The removable padding adds to the suit’s wearability. The cheeky-cut suit is offered in a ton of different colors but the subtle gradient featured here offers a similar effect to that of horizontal stripes, which Stevens recommends for long torsos. But you can also opt for flashy prints like multicolored tie-dye, classic leopard, or edgy snakeskin. Helpful review: “The fabric is substantial and supportive, and the ruching on the sides creates lovely ripples that make you look SNATCHED. You can adjust how high you want to wear it on your hips so that it's the perfect cut for your individual body. Historically, I've avoided one-piece swimsuits as I'm on the tall side, but the adjustable straps totally accommodate my long torso.” Colors: 32 | Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

02 This High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit With Criss-Cross Cutouts Tempt Me Crisscross Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit perfectly walks the line between modest and sultry, with a scoop neckline and bottom that both offer moderate coverage. The criss-cross, caged sides with metal accents show a little skin to visually break up the torso, and creates the high-cut design that Stevens endorses for longer torsos. Even so, it offers moderate bottom coverage. It also has adjustable straps that one reviewer called “a huge bonus,” plus removable padding and a ribbed texture for extra visual interest. Helpful review: “This bathing suit fits great. I’m 5’9 so I was scared it wouldn’t be long enough for my torso but it has great stretch and adjustable straps so it can fit many heights. Seems like good quality and looks exactly as pictured.” Colors: 45 | Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

03 This Sporty Bikini With A High-Waisted Bottom Pink Queen High Waisted Bikini Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The silhouette on this bikini has a chic, ‘80s flair with an ultra high-waisted, high-cut bottom. The bottom is slightly cheeky in the back, and the pullover, sports bra-inspired top has wide straps and removable padding. While the straps aren’t adjustable, both pieces have a “good stretch factor,” as one reviewer put it. Plus, it comes in a variety of bold prints and unique patterns, including matching separates for that visual interest Stevens says works well on long torsos. Helpful review: “This suit is perfect for someone with a larger chest! It doesn’t cut too low and nothing spills out of the bottom, comfortable straps! The bottoms are high waist even for me, I have a long torso so most ‘highwaist’ [hits] me right at the gut [...] The back is pretty cheeky, I have a bigger booty so it shows a lot but I love it!!!! Can’t see thru it and all stitching and elastic is quality!” Colors: 38 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex

04 This Adjustable One-Piece Swimsuit With A Cheeky Cutout Daci Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit with a cheeky front cutout is as customizable as it is cute. The drawstring ruching in the middle of the chest can be adjusted to your liking, as can the shoulder and band straps. Plus, this swimsuit comes in tons of the colorblock options that Stevens says help break up the lines of long torso. The ruching along the waist provides visual interest, and pairs with plenty of coverage across the rear. Helpful review: “I had been looking for a cute white swimsuit and this one is AMAZING. I love the cutout in the front, it's so sexy and completely adjustable. I am pretty tall and have a long torso, and I found that because of the cutout, it's very easy to get the suit to fit comfortably, which I often have a hard time with one-piece swimsuits.” Colors: 37 | Sizes: Medium — 28 Plus | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

05 This Best-Selling Tankini That Comes In Lots Of Patterns Yonique Halter V Neck Tankini Amazon $37 See On Amazon Apart from being an Amazon best-seller, this tankini has many of the features recommended by Stevens for long torsos. The top has a deep V-neckline secured with a self-tie halter, and has ruching along the bodice for textural interest. The bottom offers moderate coverage and has slightly high-cut leg openings. This swimsuit also comes in tons of colorways, including solid hues paired with printed bottoms that Stevens loves for long torsos. Helpful review: “Being long torsoed I was super nervous. Length of top is great, bottom sits on my hips well below the top of the bottoms, AND the top does not roll with constant movement-sitting, standing, bending and twisting.” Colors: 36 | Sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex

06 A Printed High-Waisted Bikini With Adjustable Straps Floerns Ruched Drawstring Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing says summer more than a bold, tropical print like the one on this bikini. The top on this two-piece has a deep-V neckline and adjustable straps for a customized fit. The high-waisted bottom have medium coverage and the high-stretch fabric is great for longer torsos. It comes in a range of prints and styles, including options with adjustable, ruched tops. Helpful review: “So comfortable! Plenty of stretch and colors are great.” Colors: 15 | Sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

07 A One-Piece Swimsuit With Sultry Mesh Accents CUPSHE V Neck Mesh One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Classic with a bit of edge, this one-piece swimsuit is sure to become a summer staple, particularly because it aligns with all of Stevens’ must-haves for long torsos. It has plunging neckline with mesh trim that matches the mesh accent at the waist — a feature Stevens says helps break up the lines of a long torso. The cheeky bottom also has high-cut legs and wide, adjustable straps, and the pads are removable to suit your preferences. Helpful review: “This is the best swimsuit I’ve gotten in a while. I have a longtorso so was skeptical on how it’d fit. I got an extra large and it fit perfectly. I can’t say enough about this swimsuit. It [...] made me feel confident!” Colors: 5 | Sizes: Medium — 3X-Large | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

08 This One-Piece With A Plunging Neckline & Adjustable Tie Details Eomenie Cutout Halter Monokini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Two piece in the back, one piece in the front, this monokini gives you the best of worlds — and all the features that Stevens recommends for long torsos. The plunging neckline, which has a bejeweled central detail and keyhole belly cutout, is secured by a self-tie around the neck as well as one around the waist. But the adjustability doesn’t stop there. There are self-ties on the hips, too, so you can customize the fit to ensure both comfort and the high-cut silhouette that Stevens suggests. It also has moderate booty coverage and fixed push-up padding. Go for a bold print, like Stevens recommends, or choose one of the pretty solid colors on offer. Helpful review: “This swimsuit is FABULOUS! [...] great coverage for the girls as well as ample coverage on the bottom with well proportioned and sufficient material in the back. Really important to me is that it is long enough in the torso not to ride- up my bottom and cause discomfort.” Colors: 20 | Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

09 A One-Piece Swimsuit With Classic Horizontal Stripes CUPSHE Striped Scoop Neck One Piece Swimsuit $34 See On Amazon While horizontal stripes have gotten a bad rap in the fashion world, they’re a classic that Stevens says are perfect for those with longer torsos. This one-piece is adorned in those timeless, nautical-inspired stripes, and it also features a low-cut neckline and adjustable criss-cross straps. There’s also a shelf bra with removable cups for added support. This swimsuit also has the high-cut design that Stevens says works well for long torsos. The bottom’s coverage is somewhere between cheeky and moderate, and shoppers rave about the suit’s feel, with one noting that the “material has a feel that cost more than what it does.” Helpful review: “Great material, not see through. I have a long torso, so finding a one-piece can be challenging. This one fits perfectly [...] This is my 4th Cupshe suit and may be my favorite. They are all consistent in sizing and nice quality!” Colors: 2 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Material: Chinlon, exactly fabric blend not listed

10 A Mixed-Print Bikini With A Longline Top & High-Waisted Bottoms COCOSHIP Flounce High Waist Bikini Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking to rock a two-piece that offers a bit more coverage, look no further than this retro-chic (and popular) bikini set that’s earned over 10,000 five-star ratings. The flouncy top has a cute ruffle trim, creating a longline silhouette that Stevens says works great on long torsos. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps and a corset-style lace-up detail in the back for even more customization. The full-coverage bottoms are ultra high-waisted, and they have delicate ruching reminiscent of a classic ‘50s swimsuits. Plus, it comes in 36 stunning colors and prints, including several mixed print options that Stevens loves for long torsos. Helpful review: “I have a longtorso and the bottoms are truly high waisted and doesn’t show too much skin between the two pieces. The fabric has stretch, but keeps the form it should for a quality suit. I purchased high end suits from Macy’s for triple and quadruple the money and the fabric is comparable to that of those. Great suit for the price point and more!” Colors: 36 | Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane

11 This Simple Tie-Dye One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Essentials Thin Strap One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your sartorial motto is “the simpler the better,” this is the swimsuit for you. Free of bells and whistles, this sleek one-piece swimsuit has a high scoop neck, an elegant, slightly lower scooped back, full coverage across the bum, and removable cups. Adjustable straps and a high percentage of stretch (20% elastane) ensures it’ll fit long torsos nicely, and the tie-dye print adds a playful vibe that’ll also acts as a visual complement to long torsos. It also comes in a handful of chic solids and some other prints, like gingham, ditsy florals, and preppy vertical stripes. Helpful review: “Fits a long torso well. Looks great, seems to be a quality fabric, I am very satisfied.” Colors: 19 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

12 A Cult-Fave Wrap-Style One-Piece In A Colorblock Pattern CUPSHE Wrap Color Block One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This tri-color one-piece swimsuit with a deep V-neckline has a crossover wrap design with a self-tie that accentuates the waist, as does the strategic colorblocking that hits right at the waist. Offering medium coverage in the back, this popular swimsuit also has one of the highest percentages of spandex of any suit on the list, making it stretchy and comfy for all. Helpful review: “I wore this on vacation last week. I love that the butt stays in place even when you walk. I have a long torso and this suit still fit perfectly. Highly recommend!!” Colors: 13 | Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Material: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex

13 A Longline Bikini Top With Supportive Underwire... Smart & Sexy Long Lined Underwire Bikini Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those looking for a bit more support up top, look no further than this bustier-style bikini top, complete with padding, underwire, and wide adjustable straps, and that longline silhouette that nicely complements long torsos. It’s available in bra sizing to ensure you’ll find the perfect fit. Pair this with something you already have in your swimsuit drawer, or color match it to one of the brand’s many bottoms, like the one featured below. Helpful review: “This top is wonderful for the well endowed. The under wire makes the girls stay ‘up’ and gave me a lot of confidence. For the price it's definitely worth it! Very comfortable and the colors and print were exactly as pictured. Loved that the straps are adjustable and there are multiple slits to tighten in the back. Great swim top!” Colors: 12 | Sizes: 34C — 44DD | Material: 81% Polyester, 19% Spandex