Sometimes looking and feeling festive can be as simple as adding a few inexpensive accessories to your look. And for the 2024 holiday season, nothing is more festive or on-trend than the ribbon. Ribbons and bows taking over just about every holiday tree Pinterest board as a coquettish design feature and trending among celebs and in the fashion world.

Just look at Kacey Musgraves’ recent Deeper Well tour. She paired ribbons and bows with just about every tour outfit she rocked across the country. Not to mention 2024 runway shows like Sandy Liang featured oversize satin ribbons used in unexpected ways. Prada even debuted an entire dress made from copious amounts of ribbons adorning it from top to bottom. It’s safe to say this trend is a fashionista must-have and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

Below, you’ll find all of the best ways to your favorite hair accessory with holiday dresses this year. And the best part is, you may have items similar to these in your closet already.

Dave Simpson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Dresses To Wear With Thinner Ribbons

A thinner ribbon draws the eye downward, and adding in a dress with a deep V helps to keep up with that vertical illusion. (And hey, you might even look a little taller in the process.) Kacey Musgraves showed how it’s done with a yellow floral dress she wore with a V-neck neckline and poufy shoulders. Whether you wear ribbons on the side of your head or one ribbon on the back, thinner ribbons look classy, chic, and minimalist, which complements your dress.

I also love the reverse idea and wearing a slim ribbon behind your head with a pony with a completely open back look.

The Best Dressed To Wear With Medium-Sized Ribbons

Jacquard is a type of fabric that features woven-in designs so that the fabric becomes sort of 3D to the touch. This dress Musgraves wore on tour captures a jacquard fabric with a baroque style that makes it look vintage with its woven bust and corset style, yet modern at the same time due to its shorter length.

The holidays are a perfect time to try something like this because baroque styles typically feature darker colors like browns, greens, and maroons. Paired with hair ribbons, you’re putting an even sweeter spin on this already hyperfeminine style. Two thicker sized hair clip ribbons on either side of your head work perfectly, or you can put your hair in a low bun and clip a single ribbon just above the hair tie. Don’t forget — you can always cut the ribbons to your desired length if they come too long.

The Best Dressed To Wear With Oversize Ribbons

Looking for a bit of drama at the holiday party? Save your political opinion and show up in an oversize bow. Just kidding — but definitely not kidding about the fact that bows add the best kind of drama.

I think a half-up, half-down hairstyle looks best with an oversize bow, and you can tease the top part of your hair as you choose for a more retro effect. Oversize hair bows also look great with any type of ponytail: high, medium, or low.

A tube feather-top dress will add to the whimsy of your bow, but if you prefer to keep it slightly low-key, I recommend an all-black long-sleeve sparkly number. Here are a few dresses to consider if your hair bow is going to be out of this world.