Zoë Kravitz’s Oscars Instagram Captions Are Unexpected

Zoë Kravitz did not mince words after attending the 2022 Oscars and witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage. On March 29, The Batman actor posted two red carpet photos on Instagram from the awards show and Vanity Fair Oscars party.

While she looked stunning (as usual) in minimalist dresses, her captions didn’t note the details and designers behind her looks, as stars often do following major red carpets. (Kravitz still tagged her team in the photos.) Instead, she alluded to Will’s actions during the Oscars.

“Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz wrote under a photo of her posing in a pink Saint Laurent dress.

Then, she posted a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet where she’d switched into a sleek backless, white Saint Laurent gown. Her caption mirrored much of her first post. “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show — where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote.

Kravitz isn’t the first celebrity to speak out regarding Will taking the Oscars stage and slapping Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife. Tiffany Haddish, who also attended the Oscars, told People Will’s actions “meant the world” to her. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, addressed the slap in an Instagram post on March 30. “I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro,” she wrote, noting she’s waiting for “this sickening feeling” to dissipate.

Other stars were vocally critical of the incident. Jim Carey said he was “sickened” by the standing ovation Will received for winning Best Actor just minutes after the incident.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted she was “still processing” the event. “I have second hand embarrassment for all involved,” she tweeted on March 27, the night of the Oscars.

In the days following the awards show, Will issued a direct apology to Rock on Instagram, while Jada posted a cryptic message calling for “healing.” The Academy also opened an investigation around the incident. As for Rock’s reaction, CNN reports the comedian declined to press charges against Will.