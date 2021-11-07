It’s been five years since we’ve seen Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) walk through the streets of Stars Hollow, Connecticut in Netflix’s 2016 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. However, You fans have made a mind-blowing connection that showed the whimsical small town of Stars Hollow in a new light —literally. In You’s Season 3 premiere, viewers were introduced to Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) new life in the California suburb of Madre Linda, which just so happens to be the same set used in Gilmore Girls. The connection between You Season 3 and Gilmore Girls is so unexpected, and can be noticed in the Season 3 premiere as Love is setting up a sign outside her new bakery, A Fresh Tart. As the camera pans over A Fresh Tart, you can see Luke’s Diner located down the street.

The conversation started on TikTok when user @davidhopping explained that Love’s bakery is in fact right down the street from Luke’s Diner. The video, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times, received a lot of attention from fans of both You and Gilmore Girls, “The chokehold this ‘lil town/studio lot has on TV shows and movies is wild,” one viewer commented. Given the dark, psychological plot of You, some viewers weren’t too happy to see the cozy town of Stars Hollow turn into Joe’s new playground. “Not in Star Hollow,” another viewer said on the video.

The famous set is located in Burbank, California, and is none other than the Warner Bros. backlot. The lot has been used in various recognizable shows such as Hart of Dixie, Pretty Little Liars, Friends, and WandaVision. The set has also been used in the award-winning movie La La Land and is most notable in scenes where Mia (Emma Stone) is working as a barista.

In an interview with E!, You’s leading producer Sera Gamble explained why it was important to keep the tone of the show as relatable as possible as Joe and Love enter parenthood and suburban life. Hence, using the same exact town as Stars Hollow as a backdrop. “I think the formula we talk a lot about in the writer’s room is that the plot, the story can be completely bat**** crazy,” she said. “Joe’s life is not progressing along normal avenues and his behavior is not always normal. But we keep the relationship and emotions as grounded as we can.”

Looking ahead to You Season 4, the town of Madre Linda, or Stars Hollow, probably won’t be featured in the season as Joe fled the country to Paris during the Season 3 finale. After the Gilmore Girls’ connection, many fans have poked fun at the idea that Joe might have a run-in with Emily from fellow Netflix show Emily in Paris. But as of now, little is known of what Joe has planned for his new home city.