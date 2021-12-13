The Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 6 Promo Hints At More Supernatural

Showtime’s latest hit series, Yellowjackets, has reached the halfway point of the season, and there are still a ton of questions. The fictional series is a dual-timeline story, with one thread in 1996, when a soccer team of senior girls crash-land in the Canadian wilderness on their way to nationals and survive alone for 19 months. The other thread is present day, as the survivors discover someone is stalking and perhaps murdering them. But the Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 6 promo focuses on the show’s third mystery, of the potentially supernatural elements the girls experienced in the woods.

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 5 follow. Quite a bit happened in the present-day storyline this week. Nat and Misty found circumstantial evidence Travis might have been murdered. Shauna put Callie in her place after the teen threatened to out her affair with Adam. And blackmail letters arrived, driving Nat and Tai to contact Shauna and let her know they might all be in danger.

But the details of the past took off in the show’s midpoint. Tai and Van looked to be discovering a mutual crush, while Shauna was the only one who hadn’t gotten her period yet, suggesting she’s pregnant with Jeff’s baby. After settling into survival mode at the cabin, Jackie tried to make up for her lazy behavior by proposing a seance. With several of the girls frightened of the attic due to the remains of its long-dead resident being up there, she thought wiping away these fears would help bond everyone together.

Instead, the mystery deepened as Lottie, who went off her medication, seemed to become possessed with a spirit. It took Laura Lee whacking the girl with a bible to end the terrifying sight of Lottie babbling away in a language she supposedly doesn’t speak. And this paranormal episode may not be an isolated incident.

Episode 6 is titled “Saints,” and the voiceover of Laura Lee talking about her Christian faith suggests next week, the girls may slide further into believing there are mystical powers out there. The synopsis also hints that a lot is going down in the woods: “The Yellowjackets tangle with the birds and the bees, navigating love, lust, and DIY surgery. In the present: blackmail, bunnies, and an icy reunion. Misty prepares for a surprise(d) houseguest.”

“The birds and the bees” and “DIY surgery” point to the potential of Shauna’s unwanted pregnancy, which she may be trying to end before Jackie realizes her BFF was cheating with her boyfriend. Love and lust are probably Tai and Van’s relationship, but also Misty’s obsession with assistant coach Ben, toward whom she shows factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) tendencies. (It’s better known by its former name, Munchausen syndrome by proxy, or MSbP.)

But the trailer’s focus on Lottie also seems to promise the show isn’t done with these terrors in the dark, which may wind up being more important than anyone realizes.

Yellowjackets Season 1 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.