To the world, Kate Middleton is known as the beloved Duchess of Cambridge, but to three people, she’s better known as “mom.” Kate and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are always being photographed at royal events. And while it may seem like Kate and William’s life is far from conventional, there’s one part of their life that is completely normal. How William and Kate's kids feel about Kate taking photos of them is honestly so typical.

When she’s not busy jet-setting off on royal tours abroad or attending events at the palace, Kate is quite the amateur photographer. In fact, amateur might not even do her work justice. Kate was the first royal to be enlisted to take official photos for the royal family. She snapped the first photos of Princess Charlotte’s arrival in June 2015, and continued to take portraits of her children in the years following. But as she told fellow photographer Ceri A. Edwards while promoting her latest project, her kids aren’t exactly big fans of having their photograph taken.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!’” she revealed.

George, Charlotte, and Louis may not enjoy being in front of the camera lens, but Kate has found plenty of other subjects. The Duchess took her work to new heights during the coronavirus pandemic, launching a passion project called Hold Still which she hoped would provide hope during tough times.

Kate released a statement about her photography project in May 2020. “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country,” she said. “Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

Kate’s photography work has only continued to get more recognition, and in 2021, her favorite images from the Hold Still project are being turned into a book called Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020. Just don’t go asking her kids to make any cameos.