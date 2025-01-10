Saturday Night Live made a pretty surprising choice for one of its first musical guests of 2025. On Jan. 10, the sketch comedy series revealed that not only would Timothée Chalamet host the Jan. 25 episode, he would also serve as the featured musician. Since most people know Chalamet for his acting chops, this may come as a bit of a surprise — but true Chalamaniacs know that rap music was his first love.

As a teenager, Chalamet was immersed in the world of hip-hop: He became a loud-and-proud fan of Kid Cudi, got knighted by Lil B, and has always maintained his status as Nicki Minaj’s biggest superfan. He recently called himself the “original Barb, day one,” and there’s video evidence to prove it. Back when he was at La Guardia High School in the early 2010s, Chalamet performed a rap medley under his alter-ego Lil Timmy Tim. One of the most memorable segments involved Timmy Tim putting on a pink bob wig and unleashing a cover of Minaj’s “Roman’s Revenge.”

Not many of Lil Timmy Tim’s other performances have been preserved from those days, although he also recorded a memorable rap in the persona for his statistics class.

So, now that Chalamet is going to be performing music on Saturday Night Live, is there a chance for a Lil Timmy Tim revival? Well, he did dip back into his alter-ego when he hosted the show back in 2020, portraying a SoundCloud rapper alongside Pete Davidson for one sketch.

But unfortunately for the Lil Timmy Tim nation, it doesn’t seem very likely that Chalamet will be rapping for his musical appearances. Since the actor is promoting his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown — in which he himself sang all of the featured songs — it’s highly likely he will perform a couple of Dylan covers for the big show.

Watch Chalamet pull double duty as host and musician when his episode of Saturday Night Live airs Jan. 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or streaming on Peacock.