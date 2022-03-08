Here Are The Chances Shanae Will Go On Bachelor In Paradise

Villains tend to steal the show in the Bachelor franchise, and Shanae Ankney from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is no different. It seems like it’s practically a given fact that with all this attention, she’ll continue on in the Bachelor franchise with more appearances on more shows. So, will Shanae be on Bachelor In Paradise? Let’s take a look at the odds.

After spending Season 26 of The Bachelor making a whole lot of enemies and sparking the collective fever dream that was Shrimp-Gate, Shanae returned to Bachelor Nation for the March 7 “Women Tell All” reunion episode. But while Shanae seemed to enjoy taking center stage throughout the season (she literally compared herself to Meryl Streep), her time during the “Women Tell All” special was pretty rough. She made a whole lot of enemies out of the other women during her time on the show this season, and those enemies did not hold back when they all got together for the reunion. Shanae endured a barrage of hate from the other women, but she did not back down on her stance. She refused to apologize for any of the drama she caused and insisted she had just been on the show for her relationship with Clayton. In general, Shanae gave off a general attitude of being done with Bachelor Nation, so her future in Paradise could be in question.

Then again, with all the drama, Paradise could be a good opportunity for Shanae to continue to hash it all out. In fact, she even started up more drama in her rivalry with Genevieve Parisi by accusing Genevieve of sleeping with Aaron Clancy from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise (which, to Shanae, was a sign that she wasn’t on Clayton’s season for the right reasons). Or, y’know, there’s always the chance to start new drama with other folks in Bachelor Nation. The truth is, villains tend to do well in Paradise, so this may not be the last fans see of Shanae.

Season 26 of The Bachelor continues Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.