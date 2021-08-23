This Update About Dune Could Be Huge For Zendaya Fans

It’s been nearly a year since Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the science-fiction epic Dune was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of Warner Bros. Pictures’ most highly anticipated releases, the film will now arrive in October in both theaters and on streaming, with a day-and-date release on HBO Max. Most franchises of this magnitude usually aren’t stand-alone films, and audiences wouldn’t be wrong to wonder will Dune be a trilogy or if a sequel is already planned. Not only are there sequels hopefully to come, but the director plans to put Zendaya front and center.

Villeneuve has said he wanted Dune to be two parts. The 1965 novel isn’t that long compared to modern standards (i.e., Game of Thrones doorstop-sized installments), clocking in at 400 or so pages. But the story is very dense. More importantly, there’s a significant time jump about halfway through the story, where, after a horrific massacre, the story’s hero, Paul Atreides, disappears into the desert sands of Arrakis for two years.

That break in the narrative makes the prospect of taking Dune and doing a Chapter 1/Chapter 2 style duology of films an attractive proposition. It also solves one of the story’s most prominent issues: trying to condense all of it down into two hours and change is nearly impossible. (The famous 1984 David Lynch version, a massive box office bomb, was forcibly cut down to 137 minutes from his planned three-hour epic.)

According to Collider, Villeneuve did just that. The first film only covers the first half of the book. And he’s already hard at work on a script for a second film based on the back half of the story, which he says will put Zendaya’s character Chani front and center. That’s a significant change from the novel, which is, frankly, a male-centric story about fathers, sons, and a chosen one narrative. Reangling the story to build up its female leads, making them equal to their male counterparts, would go a long way in modernizing the story for audiences.

But Villeneuve sees more than just two films coming out of this franchise. In an interview with CBC’s Radio Canada, the director said he always envisioned making a third movie from the novel’s direct sequel, the 1969 book, Dune Messiah.

Whether or not that’s where the story will end is still to be determined. Asked about further plans, Villeneuve said, “It’s years of work; I can’t think of going further than that.” But this is already thinking on a grand scale. Considering the movie’s A-list cast, hopefully, audiences will respond by checking out the first installment.

Dune will premiere in theaters and stream on HBO Max beginning on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.