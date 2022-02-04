Anna Delvey Revealed Whether She Plans To Watch Netflix's Series About Her

Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, is finally revealing her true feelings about the Netflix series about her life. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Inventing Anna, which is dropping on Netflix this month, chronicles the scandalous story of how Sorokin claimed to be a German heiress and allegedly scammed New York’s elite out of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017. But will Sorokin/Delvey be watching Inventing Anna when it hits Netflix on Feb. 11?

After being convicted of eight felony charges in 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. She was released for good behavior in February 2021 but was arrested six weeks later by ICE for overstaying her visa. She’s remained in custody since then.

On Feb. 2, Insider published an open letter penned by Sorokin in which she opens up about Inventing Anna, which stars Julia Garner as Anna and is based on Jessica Pressler's New York magazine profile about the scandal. She opens the letter: “While the world is pondering Julia Garner’s take on my accent in Inventing Anna, a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a cell in Orange County's jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation.”

Sorokin claims in the letter that her visa overstay was "unintentional and largely out of my control," but because of it has “yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.” Because of that, she is still being held in prison. Because of this, she writes, “no — it doesn't look like I'll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.”

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Garner has previously spoken about visiting Sorokin in prison alongside Rhimes in order to prepare for the role. But in her letter, Sorokin questions how Inventing Anna will turn out.

"Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective," Sorokin writes in her letter. "And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself."

It seems like Sorokin is ready to move on from her past, but she’s been unable to do so because of her extended detainment. “For a long while, I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life," she writes. "I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Inventing Anna premieres Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix.