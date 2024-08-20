Not everyone made it back for the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion. One noticeably absent islander was Caine Bacon, the 28-year-old Norwich native who caused chaos during his short time in the season. After his elimination, Bacon has been very vocal on TikTok — and it sounds like his videos may be the reason he was uninvited from the reunion.

Bacon actually confirmed he would be missing the Aug. 19 reunion special a week before it happened. In a series of deleted TikTok comments from an Aug. 11 video, Bacon reportedly wrote he was “not allowed” to be at the reunion anymore, adding he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the decision. In another comment, he wrote, “I’ve been cancelled from [the reunion].”

The comments came shortly after Bacon posted a now-deleted TikTok reviewing a Korean restaurant in New York City, which many users called out as racist. Bacon was criticized for using offensive terms to mock Asian culture throughout the video. He briefly acknowledged how “controversial” the video was in another review for an Italian restaurant.

On Aug. 13, a couple days after his comments about being dumped from the reunion, Bacon confirmed he had returned home to the U.K. “I’m sad about how things have turned out, but you know, we’ll move on from all this and keep it moving,” he said in the TikTok.

This isn’t the first time Bacon stirred the pot with his TikTok videos, although it’s definitely the most problematic. Ever since his elimination from Love Island, Bacon has been very vocal about his time at the villa, going so far as to say he was willfully trying to cause drama after he stopped caring about the show. The suggestion seems to be that he and production didn’t exactly get along, which could also relate to the rescinded reunion invite.

Something tells me that Bacon probably didn’t need the reunion to air out any of his dirty laundry, though — he’s pretty much said it all on TikTok, it seems.