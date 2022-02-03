Carrie's New And Just Like That Love Interest Has A Gossip Girl Connection

Warning: Spoilers for the And Just Like That finale follow. And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is moving on from Big. Although And Just Like That started as a love story between the long-married couple, Big’s untimely demise quickly ended that. It took most of the season before Carrie was ready to start dating again, but from the beginning, fans had their eye on one possible suspect who was already a significant presence in Carrie’s life: her podcast producer, Franklyn. It turns out, And Just Like That fans probs recognize Ivan Hernandez, the actor who plays Franklyn, from multiple other projects.

After multiple episodes trying things out with widower Peter, aka Professor Puke, Carrie found she couldn’t take the next step with him. Perhaps it was a sign she wasn’t ready yet, but it was also a sign he wasn’t her next Mr. Right. No one should be surprised by this, considering another silver fox had been there the whole time, lingering in the background, waiting for his shot. And finally, the finale gave Franklyn his time to shine.

When Che takes off for California, the whole podcast team acts as if the studio will fold without them. But Franklyn sees a new budding star in Carrie as a relationship guru, and it’s not long before he’s asking if she wants to be the star of his next show. He’ll even title it after her famous first book, returning to the SATC of it all. The two hit it off after she records the first episode, and by the time the elevator doors close, they are passionately making out.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

If you think Franklyn looks familiar, you’re not wrong. Ivan Hernandez has been on screen and stage for the better part of 15 years. He’s best known as a Broadway actor out of New York City, but he’s been in quite a few TV shows and films as well, from Devious Maids to The Good Wife and NCIS: Los Angeles.

But what will tickle fans the most is that Hernandez once did a guest spot on the OG Gossip Girl in Season 5, Episode 12, “Father and the Bride.” That may not seem like a big deal, but this isn’t the first crossover moment with HBO Max’s other hit show. As eagle-eyed fans noticed previously, And Just Like That used the same building that stands in for Gossip Girl’s Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School as the posh school Lily and Rock attend.

Neither of the York-Goldblatts hung out with the likes of Julien and Audrey, and the Waldorfs were sadly left off the guest list for Rock’s “They” Mitzvah. However, the two series share enough common DNA of wealthy NYCers that it would be believable Carrie might wind up dating someone in 2021 who Dan once pitched a book idea to back in 2012.