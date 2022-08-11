Ash From PLL: Original Sin Is Pretty Big On TikTok

A new entry into the Pretty Little Liars universe means new heartthrobs for new Liars to flirt with, fall in love with, and potentially get distracted by. One of the new liars in PLL: Original Sin, Mouse, is starting a relationship with Ash, a caring community leader at Millwood High. Ash is a part of the LGBTQ+ group on campus. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays Ash, Jordan Gonzalez, including his TikTok career.

Before signing on to play the smoldering high school heartthrob Ash in PLL: Original Sin, Gonzalez made quite a name for himself on TikTok, amassing over 93,000 followers and 1.5 million likes, despite only having 28 videos on the platform. His most popular videos are edits showing his transition and educational videos about his experiences being trans, from the microaggressions to the gender euphoria.

Although the casting of Jordan Gonzalez as Ash shouldn’t be a radical action, it is a pretty unprecedented one, considering Hollywood has a history of casting cisgender actors to play transgender characters. Hopefully, this paves the way for more affirming casting choices to come.

Although Gonzalez is newer to acting, PLL: Original Sin isn’t his first time on TV. Here’s what else to know about him.

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

Jordan Gonzalez’s Career

Gonzalez’s TV career started in 2021 with The L Word: Generation Q, on which he played supporting character Hugo. Although this was his first big project, Gonzalez first starred in a short film called Meta, in which his character goes to prom and gets his period. In interviews and on his socials, Gonzalez has said telling these kinds of stories from the trans perspective is one of the goals of his career. In spring 2020, he told the magazine QTYPE, “I think it is really important and innately a passion of mine to also tell those trans-identity stories ... for visibility purposes.”

Jordan Gonzalez’s TikTok & Instagram

You can find Gonzalez’s viral TikToks on @jordanlgonzalez. Although he hasn’t shared any BTS from PLL (yet), Gonzalez did post about the Original Sin casting announcement back in September 2021.

Thankfully for fans, Gonzalez is very active on IG, sharing photos from red carpets, press days, and even from set. Based on his BTS photos, the cast look like a very fun group of friends, from casual dinner shots, to goofy photos at their trailers. Fans are already wildly shipping Mouse and Ash, calling them “Mash” on Twitter and Reddit, so Gonzalez is sure to get even more popular as PLL: Original Sin continues to release Thursdays on HBO Max.