By Episode 10 of Love Is Blind Season 4, it was clear that Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds would be going their separate ways. Though they didn’t end things on the best of terms (Jackie refused to give the ring back to Marshall, and Marshall told her they wouldn’t see each other again), Marshall wasn’t completely turned off by the show’s experiment — and he even tried dating a fellow contestant, Kacia Clark, shortly afterward.

Fans didn’t see much of Kacia in the show, but apparently, she and Marshall had a bit of a connection. Reflecting on the experience on IG, Kacia wrote, “Although you didn’t get to see a lot of our stories play out, there’s so much I gained from this experience. I learned so much about myself and also got to meet this beautiful group of people that I am soooooo thankful for and extremely proud of!!!!!” She added, “I left the pods a better woman.. A woman more sure of what she wants and needs, proud of the way she loves and cares for people, and still unwavering in her standards.”

Although she didn’t explicitly mention Marshall, he told E! that the duo dated post-show. "I actually reached out to Kacia. We tried,” he said on April 11. Apparently, he was still too hurt from his breakup with Jackie to commit to pursuing something new. "I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."

Netflix

According to Marshall, he still feels bad about reaching out to Kacia when he wasn’t ready to date yet. "Still to this day, I'm apologetic about starting something, and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, ‘This isn't really the time or the place,'" he explained.

However, Marshall added that he learned a valuable lesson from Love Is Blind. “I know what I want and I know what I don't want. And I know what I need, too. I need someone who is very self-aware, someone who has emotional maturity and availability. Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times, but it's staying with someone and figuring it out,” he said.

Since splitting with Jackie and ending things with Kacia, it seems like Marshall might have found what he was looking for. According to a rumor on Reddit and TikTok, Marshall is currently dating a nurse practitioner named Chay Barnes. They’ve been photographed together and follow each other on Instagram, but they haven’t publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status yet.