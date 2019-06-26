Here's Everything You Should Know About Sebastián Yatra

Fans haven’t stopped listening to the Encanto soundtrack ever since the movie dropped on Disney+ in December. In fact, the songs from the film have been so successful that “Dos Oruguitas” received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards. If you were like me and teared up while hearing the track for the first time, you might be wondering, who’s the voice behind the Spanish-language ballad? It’s none other than Sebastián Yatra.

In case you’re unfamiliar with him,Yatra is a Colombian singer and songwriter who has released a number of romantic ballads throughout his career, as well as catchy reggaeton singles. He received international success after his single “Traicionera” went viral in 2016. From then on, he only gained even more fame by collaborating with big names in Latin music like Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha. Through the years, he’s also released cross-cultural collabs with artists like the Jonas Brothers and Monsta X, which have only made Yatra even more of a global superstar.

Since Disney’s Encanto is based on Colombian culture, it only made sense a major Colombian artist like Yatra was invited to be featured on the movie’s soundtrack. To celebrate “Dos Oruguitar” being nominated for an Oscar, here’s what you should know about the Encanto star.

Early Career

Yatra was born in Medellin, Colombia, but moved to Miami at the age of five. According to his bio, Yatra started focusing on his "academic" and "artistic" studies at an early age. As Top40-Charts further details, Yatra focused on piano, guitar, and vocal technique, though he was also pretty good at soccer. He reportedly quit the latter to focus on music. Is it bad that I'm kinda glad he did?

While Yatra is just beginning to heat up the charts in the US, he's already well-established and respected in Latin America. In 2016, he had his breakout hit with the banger "Traicionera." The word means "traitorous" and the video, which has 434 million views, is hot. Here for it.

Yatra Performed With Halsey Last Year

If the Colombian singer looks just a little familiar, maybe it's because he performed with Halsey at the 2018 Latin Grammys. The pair hit the stage for a two-part medley, singing Yatra’s most popular love ballad, “No Hay Nadie Mas” (translation “My Only One"), before singing Halsey's "Without Me."

Halsey, like the Jonas Brothers, also sang in Spanish for the duet. Yatra sure has a special way of making other artists bilingual and I don't hate it.

The duo totally sizzled on stage and together showcased how love songs, regardless of the language, can be so powerful and moving.

How Did Yatra Come To Work With The Jonas Brothers?

According to a statement, Yatra met Joe Jonas about six years ago. "I had the chance to meet [the Jonas Brothers] when I was 18 at a bar," Yatra said. "It was pretty random, but I got to speak with Joe a little bit. I was just starting off my career, and I really liked their vibe and their energy," he explained. "I was kind of putting that goal for myself, of one day being able to sing to audiences that love your music, just as they did, but it never fit into my head that there would someday be the possibility of singing next to the Jonas Brothers. That makes it so much more special, being here six years later, next to Joe, next to Nick, next to Kevin, enjoying this video, 'Runaway,' where you can see that we had an amazing time."

The colorful video is so fun to watch, especially when the Jonas Brothers explode on the scene in all neon garb. It's hard to believe the track almost featured Joe Jonas as a solo act. In an interview with Billboard, Yatra explained how Nick and Kevin wound up joining the project.

"The story of this song started two years ago. We wanted to include someone from the mainstream market because the chorus is in English,” said Yatra. "After Joe recorded his part, Natti Natasha laid the female vocals. After Natasha's close friend Daddy Yankee heard the track, he asked to contribute a few bars and then the remaining two JoBros followed suit."

I'm so glad they did, because "Runaway" is my new summer jam. If anyone needs me, I'll be at my desk smashing the "replay" button all-day.