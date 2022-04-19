Here's Everything To Know About New Bling Empire Star, Mimi Morris

Get ready for even more bling in the new season of Bling Empire, because the cast is getting bigger. Two new cast members of the hit Netflix reality series have been announced, including philanthropist and influencer Mimi Morris. Here’s everything you need to know about the star, who’s already made a huge splash on Instagram.

Bling Empire follows the lives of “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians.” Mimi worked hard to build a luxurious life for herself so she’ll fit right in with the rest of the cast, but she had a humble upbringing in Vietnam. According to Netflix, “At the height of the war, at the age of seven, Mimi and her seven brothers and sisters were unable to flee their village to find safety, so instead spent two years living in a large hole in the ground, with scant food or water.”

Mimi’s life today is very different from her childhood. Now, she’s married to Donald Morris, CEO of Morris Group International, and also started her own business. They have three children and lead a pretty luxurious life in Los Angeles. Mimi highlights that life on her Instagram, which includes lots of shots of her modeling gorgeous looks by designers like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

In addition to posting her own looks on Instagram, she also includes posts of her kids wearing designer duds, so it’s clear the style gene runs in the family. She also posts from her family’s various vacation spots, like Aspen and San Francisco.

Even though Mimi seems to live a glamorous life, she’s still pretty down to earth. According to Netflix, she “has never lost her work ethic nor her strong survival skills in the face of adversity. At first blush, Mimi comes off light-hearted, witty, and joyful—but don't let her delightful demeanor fool you. Nothing gets past her.”

Mimi will be adding a whole new dimension to the new season of Bling Empire, so fans will have to see wait and see how she changes things up.

Season 2 of Bling Empire premieres Friday, May 13, on Netflix.