This New Bling Empire Cast Member Isn't New To Reality TV

Bling Empire is growing, and the Netflix reality series’ new cast may look familiar to some fans. Dorothy Wang, who’s a new addition to the upcoming second season of Bling Empire, is no stranger to reality TV. With her background in reality TV, it looks like she’ll be shaking up the new season of Bling Empire in a big way.

Before jumping into Season 2 of Bling Empire, Dorothy’s first experience with TV was when she starred in the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills from 2016 to 2018. The show followed the lives of a group of twenty-somethings from wealthy families in Los Angeles. So, it’s just a natural progression from there for Dorothy to star in Bling Empire, which follows a group of super-wealthy Asian-American young people in Los Angeles.

In addition to her time on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Dorothy has also appeared on Famously Single, Steve Harvey, and Fetch Me A Date. Dorothy is definitely no stranger to the camera, so she should be a natural when she joins Bling Empire for Season 2.

Dorothy has already hinted at her debut on Bling Empire with an Instagram post showing her on the set of an unnamed TV show, but fans in the comments have already guessed it’s the Netflix series.

Dorothy has over 1 million followers on her Instagram, where she posts about her new home in New York, her visits to some LA staples, and her many travels. In fact, Dorothy travels so much that she also runs a travel blog detailing some of her favorite locales. On her website, she writes, “Travel has always been a cornerstone of my life. Even as a child, I had a fervor for global cuisine and an obsession with learning about the nuances of other cultures around the world.”

It’s not clear yet what Dorothy’s storyline will be on Bling Empire, but audiences can expect to get a peek into some of her whirlwind adventures.

Bling Empire Season 2 premieres Friday, May 13, on Netflix.