Shortly after production began on Season 8 of Love Island USA, tragedy struck. Executive producer James Barker died in the first week of filming after an “unexpected medical emergency,” Peacock and ITV told People. Barker was 40, and his death was described as sudden, without any other details given.

Barker joined the Love Island USA crew in 2020, and was promoted to an executive producer for the most recent three seasons. His most pivotal role was in selecting the villa’s musical moments, tapping into his career as a DJ outside of reality television production. Back in 2022, he shared a collection of songs and artists he was proud to highlight in the hit Peacock series, writing: “I’ve worked in reality tv for over 10 years, and I’ve been a DJ for nearly 20. Love Island is the one show where I get to bring those experiences together and to place songs by artists I love, up and coming artists, and more importantly… my friends.”

After confirming his death on June 15, Peacock and ITV shared a statement on what Barker meant to the whole team. "James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

Barker was also remembered by his partner, Adam Roth, an SVP at The Recording Academy. "James was the absolute light and love of my life. He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched," Roth said in a statement to People. "James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island. We met at a Billie Eilish concert, and live music was a constant in our relationship."

"I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team," Roth continued. "His loss is unimaginable. While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together."