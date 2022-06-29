Let’s be honest, since The Summer I Turned Pretty was released on Prime Video on June 17, folks have been crushing on dreamy Jeremiah... and they’ve also been wondering about his IRL relationship status. So, um, who is Gavin Casalegno dating? Tragically for fans, the 22-year-old actor is very much in love even when he’s not in character (AKA fawning over Belly). Casalegno has actually been dating Larsen Thompson since 2016. Uh-huh, you read that right... mans is cuffed.

And TBH, it’s easy to see why he fell for Thompson. She is a super accomplished dancer, actress, model, and social media star. Thompson has done it all, from dancing alongside icons like Katy Perry and Janet Jackson, to modeling for Juicy Couture, to starring in an upcoming Netflix series titled The Midnight Club. Talk about resumé goals.

Not to mention, she has 1.2 million followers on TikTok where she posts fashion, travel, dance, and — you guessed it — couples content. Casalegno makes frequent appearances on Thompson’s TikTok page, and there’s def no shortage of silly videos, dance duets, and romantic montages featuring the lovebirds. Casalegno’s page has plenty of Thompson shoutouts, too.

The two aren’t trying to hide their more romantic sides, either. They share all sorts of adorable messages for each other online. In September 2021, Thompson dedicated a birthday Insta reel to “the boy who got me smiling like that” and captioned it, “6 years just isn’t long enough... You light up my world!” And of course, Casalegno had to go ahead and comment, “My heart melts when I’m with you. Love you Sweet heart!! Every moment is one to remember with you!” BRB, my heart’s turn to melt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madly-in-love though he may be, the heartthrob does apparently read all his DMs, so fans can feel free to shoot their platonic shots. On June 15, Casalegno told Elite Daily, “I have probably read over 1,000 DMs. I read all of them. I really care what people think and it means a lot to have people’s support.” Sometimes, he even answers them. Hmmm, is this partially overcompensation for his super-taken status? IDK, but fans will have to take what they can get regardless.

Looks like Casalegno’s down bad on and off The Summer I Turned Pretty screen. The silver lining? At least daydreaming about Jeremiah is always allowed.