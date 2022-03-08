6 Theories About That Bizarre Nautical Scene In HIMYF

There’s a new mystery character in the How I Met Your Father universe besides “The Father” — meet “The Captain.” As if trying to narrow down Sophie’s true soulmate wasn’t confusing enough, the penultimate episode of Season 1 kicked off with a totally random scene involving characters who had never been introduced before. So, just who is this captain, and how does he connect to the HIMYF story? There are some theories.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from How I Met Your Father Season 1, Episode 9, “Jay Street.” Instead of picking up after Sophie and Jesse’s big kiss, the penultimate episode of the season started off with a melodramatic scene that didn’t seem connected to the show in any way. In it, a ship captain played by Kyle MacLachlan is caught having an affair by a whistle-blowing woman who is presumably his wife or girlfriend, given that she incredulously shouts, “In our bed?!”

The end credits confirm this woman is named Becky, and is played by Broadway superstar Laura Bell Bundy. The woman the captain is sleeping with is named Portia and is played by Jessica Blair Herman, who, interestingly enough, actually appeared on an episode of How I Met Your Mother back in 2010. Her one-episode HIMYM character was named Trish, though, so she’s probably not playing the same role.

When telling her son about this captain, the older Sophie emphasized, “This affair will be important later,” so how does it fit into the rest of the story? Let’s run down some options.

1. The captain is Sophie’s father.

Hulu

Because her mom constantly jumped from romantic partner to romantic partner, Sophie never really got to know her father. The first season already introduced Sophie’s mom, so could it also be setting up a reunion with her dad? The captain seems like he may be the right age, plus fatherhood is obviously a central theme of the series. Narrator Sophie may be laying the groundwork to introduce her son’s grandpa into her story.

2. The captain will become Sophie’s stepfather.

Maybe the captain isn’t Sophie’s biological dad, but he might become her father in the future. His immediately evident promiscuity echoes Sophie’s mom’s own dating habits — no doubt the two would hit it off if they met, and maybe even make each other believe in monogamy.

3. The captain is Jesse and Ellen’s father.

Jesse and Ellen haven’t really revealed much about their childhood so far, including any details about their parents. If Jesse’s dad was revealed to be a philandering boat captain, it would explain a lot of his commitment issues.

4. The captain is Charlie’s father.

No, he doesn’t have a British accent like Charlie, but the captain does quote Winston Churchill and mention the Royal Navy, which could suggest he’s based in England. He also seems to be pretty wealthy, which is the only thing fans really know about Charlie’s family.

5. The captain knows Ian.

Hulu

The captain and the two women may be completely new characters, but the concept of life on the sea was actually introduced in the series premiere. Sophie’s relationship with her seemingly perfect match, Ian, fizzled out after he moved to Australia for a marine biology excursion. It’s a bit of a stretch, but maybe these two seafaring gentlemen know each other, and maybe that means Ian could be returning to Sophie’s life at some point.

6. The captain is a SATC crossover.

HBO

OK, the captain probably isn’t actually Charlotte’s ex-husband, Trey, from SATC, but with Kim Cattrall and Kyle MacLachlan both on the same show again, it’s hard not to think back to that other New York City-based show about the ups and downs of dating.

The Season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father drops on Hulu on Tuesday, March 15 — and will hopefully bring some answers about the random, soapy subplot.