Coming Out Colton Was Probably Filmed Earlier Than You Think

Colton Underwood had a long journey before he told the world he’s gay in that Good Morning America interview, and his new Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton is all about the months that led up to that pivotal moment. The show includes a good deal of traveling, and the timeline might have viewers wondering when Coming Out Colton was filmed. It’s clear production was underway for quite some time, because the series picks up pretty soon after Underwood’s messy breakup with his ex Cassie Randolph.

The first scene in Coming Out Colton features a time card that places it in November 2020, which is a whole five months before Underwood publicly came out and only a couple months after Randolph filed a restraining order against him for allegedly stalking her after their breakup. The November scene is Underwood’s first of many coming-out conversations, as he told his mom his truth in her Denver home.

The Randolph breakup is clearly still fresh in the docuseries, as Underwood tearfully admitted he decided to come out as gay shortly after a potential overdose the day he learned of the restraining order, which was granted on Sept. 14, 2020.

The rest of the six episodes were filmed in the final months of 2020 and the first few months of 2021, all leading up to the GMA interview that aired on April 14, 2021.

Netflix

The relatively lengthy production timeline makes sense, given that the series involved a fair amount of travel and setting up lots of meetings and special events for Underwood to attend. Much of the show takes place in Underwood’s home of Denver, but he also travels back to his childhood hometown of Washington, Illinois, to meet up with his high school football coach, as well as flying over to Nashville, Tennesse,e to party with some new friends — and of course, there’s his trip to New York City to film his Good Morning America interview.

The series ends just a few days after the Good Morning America interview aired, so viewers actually have a very specific sense of how long production on Coming Out Colton took place. In total, the docuseries took about five months to film, which is probably longer than most people expected when first learning the show was being made.