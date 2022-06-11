An Extended Version Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Swing Into Theaters Soon

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can — including swing back into theaters for a special showing of Spiderman: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version that will feature deleted and extended scenes. The even bigger version of the hit movie will land in theaters on September 2, 2022, and it’ll be a must-see for all Marvel fans. The re-release of the film includes several scenes cut from the original that add to the movie’s impact. It’s no surprise that fans are going nuts for the promise of new Spider-Man content, even if it’s a re-release of a movie they’ve already seen before (maybe more than once).

The latest Spider-Man installment threw viewers into the multiverse as Peter Parker and Dr. Strange opened a portal that warped all of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains into one place. The movie took many twists and turns, but the most jaw-dropping gag of all was undoubtedly the reappearance of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man after years away from the big screen. The three Spider-Men teamed up to restore the hole in the time/space continuum and return to their respective realities —but not before re-creating a viral Spider-Man meme from a 1968 episode of the animated Spider-Man.

The three Spideys came together again to announced The More Fun Stuff version of the movie in a video on June 10, confirming the extended version will hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 2.

As for what these new scenes will specifically entail, the cast has dropped a few clues.

In an interview with Graham Norton at the end of 2021, Holland mentioned a scene he did with his brother, Harry: “He said to me ‘You know what, mate? It was really tough, but I was really excited to be in a Spider-Man movie’ — sucks to be you, bro,” Holland said, referring to the fact that Harry’s scene was cut. As devastating as that must have been for Harry, it sounds like he is finally getting to actually be in a Spider-Man movie thanks to the extended cut.

Other never-before-seen content will also be added to The More Fun Stuff Version, including extended scenes. When the DVD of No Way Home was released, fans were upset that no extended scenes or additional content were included with the DVD version, despite being told they would get up to 100 minutes of exclusive content — like Holland’s brother getting a taste of the Spider-Man hype. Now, it sounds like all that extra footage is going to see the light of day in this new theatrical release.

The initial Spider-Man: No Way Home run garnered $600 million domestically and 1.5 billion globally, so the upcoming re-release of the film has big shoes to fill. It’s unlikely that the second wave of showings will gross nearly as much, but the film’s history of success sets it up to have a huge showing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version will swing into theaters on September 2, 2022, and I can’t wait to for Tom Holland’s brother to finally have his big Marvel debut.