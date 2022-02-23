March may come in like a lion, but Netflix is coming in like a hurricane. The streaming service is bringing a torrent of TV series and movies to celebrate the arrival of springtime because everyone knows the best place to spend the final days of winter is huddled on the couch. Considering some of the shows on offer, it may wind up hotter inside than out by month’s end. So what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022? Here’s the scoop.

Bridgerton is back, and that sound you made was the heaving bosoms of an entire Twitter fandom fanning themselves at once. The hottest romance on streaming moves from Daphne to Anthony and introduces a new heroine, the fabulous Kate Sharma.

But Bridgerton’s arrival isn’t until the end of the month, meaning there’s lots more coming between now and then. In movies, Ryan Reynolds stars in The Adam Project, Harry Styles flies in as part of the Dunkirk all-star cast, and Leighton Meester debuts her new film, The Weekend Away. In TV, Big Mouth’s creators debut their new series, Human Resources, and Call The Midwife Season 10 and Good Girls Season 4 finally hit streaming. And in documentaries, there’s Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, the story of celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, from the man behind Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2022.

March 1

The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Series)

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Documentary)

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice (Netflix Film)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Film)

Savage Rhythm (Netflix Series)

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Series)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Documentary)

The Weekend Away (Netflix Film)

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Comedy)

March 4

The Invisible Thread (Netflix Film)

Lies and Deceit (Netflix Series)

Making Fun (Netflix Series)

Meskina (Netflix Film)

Pieces of Her (Netflix Series)

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Autumn Girl (Netflix Film)

Chip and Potato: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Last One Standing (Netflix Series)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Netflix Comedy)

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Documentary)

The Bombardment (Netflix Film)

Byron Baes (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Series)

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma's World: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Anime)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Series)

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Series)

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Series)

The Adam Project (Netflix Film)

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (Netflix Anime)

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (Netflix Comedy)

Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Film)

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go (Netflix Family)

March 16

Pedal to Metal (Netflix Series)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix Documentary)

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Documentary)

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Film)

Soil (Netflix Series)

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Series)

Animal: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Black Crab (Netflix Film)

Cracow Monsters (Netflix Series)

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Series)

Human Resources (Netflix Series)

Is It Cake? (Netflix Series)

Light the Night: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

Standing Up (Netflix Series)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Windfall (Netflix Film)

Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Film)

Young, Famous & African (Netflix Series)

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands (Netflix Film)

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Comedy)

The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Documentary)

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Film)

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Family)

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Express: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Comedy)

March 30

All Hail (Netflix Film)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Documentary)

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ (Netflix Family)

March TBD