This Underrated Zac Efron Movie Is Coming To Disney+ This Month

Disney+ is kicking off the new year with a bunch of new additions to its library, including tons of classic movies and fresh episodes of buzzy original series. January will be an especially exciting month for subscribers with Disney+’s Hulu bundle, since you will be able to stream a whole collection of beloved movies that’s being added on the first day of 2025. So start planning your first movie night of the year, because there are plenty of options now.

On Jan. 1, Hulu added dozens of popular movies to its library, which means anyone with Disney+’s Hulu bundle can also stream them on Disney+. The titles include classics like Empire Records, Heat, and the John Wick series. There’s also the timely addition of American Psycho — now’s the perfect time to watch (or rewatch) the iconic 2000 thriller, since it was just announced Austin Butler will star in an upcoming remake.

You can also check out Zac Efron’s 2016 comedy Dirty Grandpa, as well as the more recent animated hit Paddington. And for all the hopeless romantics, you’ll want to stream the adorable 2005 rom-com Little Manhattan, which stars Josh Hutcherson in one of his first major roles.

Jan. 1

Morphle (10 episodes)

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest*

After Earth*

American Psycho*

The Devil’s Own*

Dirty Grandpa*

Empire Records*

Ender’s Game*

The Great Debaters*

Heat*

Insidious*

Insidious: Chapter 2*

Insidious: Chapter 3*

The Intouchables*

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3*

The King Of Comedy*

Little Manhattan*

Man of the House*

Man of the House En Español*

Mr. Deeds*

Pacific Rim*

Paddington*

Paul Blart: Mall Cop*

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2*

Shutter*

Sorry to Bother You*

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada*

Threesome*

The Town*

To Rome With Love*

The Walk*

xXx*

xXx: State of the Union*

Jan. 2

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony*

Jan. 7

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 7)

Jan. 9

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (6 episodes)

Jan. 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (8 episodes)

Jan. 11

My Best Friend’s An Animal (6 episodes)

Jan. 14

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 8)

Jan. 15

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (58 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (15 episodes)

Jan. 18

Me & Winnie the Pooh (3 episodes)

Jan. 21

Sleep*

Jan. 22

Kiff: Lore Of The Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (10 episodes)

Jan. 28

The Bachelor Season 29 (premiere)*

Jan. 29

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (8 episodes)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Foods that Built America (12 episodes)

Pirates: Behind the Legends (8 episodes)

