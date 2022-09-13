Here's The Song Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Sang In Her Emmys Speech

Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is to break into song. That was the case for Sheryl Lee Ralph, who sang her heart out during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmys. Here’s everything you need to know about her historic moment, including the name of the song she sang.

Ralph won her first Emmy award during the Sept. 12 Emmys broadcast for her role of Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary. When she took to the stage to accept the award, she was so overcome with emotion that she broke into a beautiful song. She began singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves, a 1993 anthem celebrating life as a woman and as an artist. The song is about "the state of women around the world. It also talks about artistry,” Reeves explained in a 1997 interview with The New York Times.

In addition to her role on Abbott Elementary, Ralph is known for her stellar singing voice, so it made sense that she chose to express herself through music. She originated the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award for the role.

After Ralph finished singing, she delivered a more traditional speech and shared some inspiring words: “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

You can see Ralph’s full 2022 Emmys acceptance speech moment below:

Read the full lyrics to Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species," below, courtesy of Genius.com:

I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim's song

I am a woman I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs

I am a woman I exist

I shake my fist but not my hips

My skin is dark my body is strong

I sign of rebirth no victim's song

I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim's song

I am a woman I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs

They cut out my sex they bind my feet

Silence my reflex no tongue to speak

I work in the fields I work in the store

I type up the deals and I mop the floors

I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim's song

I am a woman I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs

My body is fertile I bring life about

Drugs, famine, and war, take them back out

My husband can beat me his right they say

And rape isn't rape you say I like it that way

I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim's song

I am a woman I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs

I know where my soul belongs

I know where I belong