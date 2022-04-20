Let's Unpack Kevin's Mysterious Love Letter On This Is Us

This Is Us has been focused on Kevin’s love life since the first season. Unlike Randall, who met the love of his life at 18, or Kate, who has now found two men to share her life with, Kevin has been a relationship tornado. Since viewers met him, it’s basically been a parade of disastrous life choices. But Kevin’s love letter to a mystery person, which Madison and Beth found in his room in This Is Us Season 6, Episode 13, has some hoping he’s finally found the one.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 13 follow. Kate’s wedding episode picked up where the Season 5 finale left off, with Kevin barging in on Kate while bridesmaids Madison and Beth tried and push him out. Realizing he hadn’t gotten the twins dressed for the day, Madison marched off to his room to grab Franny and Nicky’s outfits, with Beth tagging along to help out. But once in his room, they discovered a big mystery and, armed with mimosas, the two teamed up as the unlikely odd-couple duo of detectives to track down The Mysterious Affair Of Kevin Pearson.

The clues Kevin had a woman in his room the night before were everywhere. There was a bra over the back of the chair and a woman’s floral wrap next to it. There was also makeup in the bathroom, although that turned out to be Madison’s that Kevin borrowed because they have the same skin tone.

But the biggest clue was the one Beth found when she leaned over to leave a rude doodle on the hotel-provided notepad. It was a napkin, and there was what looked like a love letter on it. Madison and Beth quickly deduced there were three suspects in the case of who wrote the note and left her clothes in the room: Sophie, Cassidy, and the unnamed wedding singer. So far, it’s anyone’s guess which of these three wrote the love note.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As Madison mentioned, the napkin writing sounds less like a letter and more like a poem — perhaps not a very good poem, but one that was trying for rhythm and meter nonetheless. Here’s the whole thing:

You shift unsteady in your seat

Your sightline at the door

You sip your drink, deepen your breath

What are you waiting for?

No, I would never leave you

Lost on this uncharted ground

With just one glance, I’d take my chance

And let us both be found

Hopefully, this mystery wraps up soon, as This Is Us only has a few more episodes before the series finale. This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Hulu the next day.