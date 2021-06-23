Here's What To Know About The Chaotic Planet Where Loki Is Stuck

It took the Marvel Cinematic Universe over a decade to get into making original TV series directly connected to the big-screen films. But six months into the experiment, it’s already paying dividends for fans. WandaVision did wonders for the character development of players never given enough screen time before this. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier introduced locations the MCU never got around to visiting, like Madripoor. Now Loki has gone one better, revealing whole planets like Lamentis-1 drawn from the deep cut realms of the comics. But where and what is Lamentis-1 on Loki? Let’s dig into the planet’s history and why, despite its rail system, it’s not the ideal vacation spot.

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 3 follow. Last week, when Sylvie split the sacred timeline into thousands of nexus event shards, fans got a listing of planets that were directly affected. All of those planets were ones viewers recognized, from Vormir to Hala.

So naturally, Loki’s third episode went to exactly none of these. Instead, Loki pushed the two of them through a TimeDoor to Lamentis-1, one of the saved apocalypses in Sylvie’s database of “places to hide where terrible things happen.” On the moon’s surface, he discovers there are about 12 hours left. At that point, the planet the moon once orbited will smash directly into its favorite satellite, killing everyone. With the TemPad dead, Sylvie and Loki realize the only way to survive is to change the actual events of the planet’s history. They have to make sure the ark designed to rescue most of the planet’s middle-class residents makes it off the surface with them on board.

Despite the two’s best efforts, they fail. (Changing the flow of time isn’t as simple as a few flaps of a butterfly wing, it turns out.) So what else should fans know about this moon at so stubbornly won’t stop collapsing out from under their feet? Is there any help to be had?

Marvel Studios

Let’s start with the bad news: The moon Lamentis-1 doesn’t technically exist in the Marvel comics. But Lamentis, the planet currently rudely crashing into Loki’s location, does, a lonely outworld on the edge of Kree space. Unfortunately, at first glance, it’s also not very interesting. Other than fans learning it decides to fall out of the sky of its own moon and kill an entire civilization in 2077, there’s not much to go on at all.

But the adventures that bookend the story where the planet initially turned up, Annihilation: Conquest Prologue #1. It serves as a backdrop for an adventure starring Guardian of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill and Ronan the Accuser in between the battles of the Annihilation Wave and the Phalanx.

The Annihilation Wave is a terrifying enemy, an inter-dimensional invading army, led by Annihilus, attempting to conquer the universe. This powerful army is a little bit like the bad guys in Starship Troopers in that the forces are populated by insect-like warriors who breed by the millions and overrun their enemies with sheer numbers. But if you think that’s bad, the Phalanx are worse. They’re Marvel’s version of The Borg from Star Trek, a collective hivemind who assimilate you if you’re deemed worthy. You don’t want to know what happens to those that aren’t deemed worthy.

It’s not clear if Loki and Sylvie’s trip to lament on Lamentis-1 heralds the arrival of either of these enemies’ appearances. For all fans know, the production chose it because of its excellent lighting scheme. But fans should be worried about how Loki and Sylvie get off the planet — and who they might have to bargain with to make it happen.

Loki’s first season continues with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.