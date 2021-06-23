When the Marvel Cinematic Universe first began in 2008, it started the practice of introducing a pantheon of characters who had both their own adventures and crossover experiences. But in the early years, there was really only one kind of superhero: white, straight, and male. Since Phase 3, Marvel has started working to diversify their lineup, but there are still significant gaps, including a notable lack of LGBTQ+ characters. With Loki Episode 3, Marvel confirmed Loki is bisexual, taking the first step in correcting that. That it arrived during Pride month was all the sweeter.

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 3 follow. This week’s episode of Loki saw Loki and Loki (who blessedly goes by Sylvie) transported to Lamentis-1. On the one hand, it was a decision that saved them both, as had Loki not grabbed Sylvie’s TemPad and exited the TVA, Judge Renslayer would have slain them both. The problem, of course, is that Sylvie has been using the TemPad to hide within various apocalyptical events, and the one on Lamentis was particularly nasty. To escape, the two needed to get to an area where they could recharge the TemPad and exit the end of the world.

As they rode towards the central city aboard the planet’s train system, the two talked a little about themselves — or really, Loki spoke about himself, and Sylvie quietly absorbed the information. (As she noted later, to enchant a strong mind, she usually had to use their memories against them, and Loki provided a powerful one about his mother that will probably come back to haunt him.) But they also talked about their lives, flirting a little with a discussion of love. (What is flirting with yourself than the ultimate act of self-love?) But when Sylvie asked if there was a potential Princess of Asgard — or Prince — Loki responded, “A bit of both, I suspect the same as you.”

For fans who have long suspected Loki swung however he pleased, it was a moment they’d been waiting for. And for director Kate Herron, it was an essential step in making Loki’s bisexuality canon.

Twitter was overjoyed.

But the dialogue wasn’t the only confirmation. As multiple fans also noted, the lighting in the train car scene (and in the episode in general) heavily recalled the bisexual flag symbol.

But there were nods to Pride month all over the episode, not just in the visuals or the dialogue. Even the soundtrack got involved. Episode 3 marked one of the very few times the “Marvel Fanfare” did not play over the opening credit roll. Instead, the honor went to gay icon Hayley Kiyoko’s song “Demons.”

This one moment might seem like a small thing. But for those who have been looking for representation, it meant the world.

Loki continues with episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.