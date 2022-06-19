Here's What Happens In The Book Sequel To The Summer I Turned Pretty

Good news for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty: The hit Amazon Prime Video series has already been renewed for a second season. The not-so-good news, though, is that Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. So if you’re itching to spend more time with Belly and the boys at Cousins Beach, you’ll unfortunately have to wait an unknown amount of time to do so. But there *is* one more bit of good news. The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a book trilogy by author Jenny Han, so really dedicated fans can look to the books to find out what happens next. If you’re itching to learn what might happen in Season 2, then you can look to the book sequel, It’s Not Summer Without You, for some possible answers.

Warning: Spoilers for It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han follow. The Summer I Turned Pretty didn’t stick exactly to the plot of the first book in the series, but it stayed pretty close. So it's pretty safe to assume the second season of the TV series will take a few cues from the book’s plot points. And if that’s the case, viewers might want to prepare themselves for some heavy themes and scenes to come.

Dana Hawley/Amazon Prime Video

It’s Not Summer Without You is set in the summer following the events of the first book. When the book begins, Belly, her family, and the Fishers are all mourning the loss of Susannah, who died from cancer in the previous year. Belly and Conrad also tried dating in the previous year, but their relationship blew up before the summer began. At the beginning of the summer, Belly feels like she’s lost her connection with the whole Fisher family, even Jeremiah, who she’s barely spoken to since Susannah’s funeral. But that changes when Jeremiah reaches out to Belly to help him track down Conrad, who’s gone missing from his college’s summer session.

Belly and Jeremiah wind up finding Conrad at the beach house at Cousins Beach, which is about to be put up for sale. They throw one last party at the house and the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah heats up even more; Jeremiah reiterates his feelings for Belly, but Belly continues to pine after Conrad, who’s acting distant.

In the end, Belly and the boys convince Conrad and Jeremiah’s dad not to sell the beach house, and Belly and Jeremiah share a kiss. While the first book (and the first TV season) ends with Belly having hope for her relationship with Conrad, the second installment gives the Jeremiah fans something to root for; Belly decides to stop chasing after Conrad and to give a relationship with Jeremiah a try. It’s Not Summer Without You ends on that hopeful note for Belly and Jeremiah, and it could be a big hint for how The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 will end, too.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.