6 Theories About What Happened To Travis On Yellowjackets

There are a lot of mysteries swirling around Showtime’s new series Yellowjackets. With its dual timelines and main characters who are cagey about their pasts, the show loves to raise a lot of questions and provide only a few answers. One of those questions arose at the end of Season 1, Episode 3, “The Dollhouse.” That’s when Adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and Adult Misty (Christina Ricci) discovered the body of their fellow plane crash survivor, Travis (played by Kevin Alves as a teen and by Andres Soto as an adult). He was found dead just after other plane survivors received some cryptic messages in the mail, which led Nat to believe there’s something nefarious is going on. There are now several theories about what might have happened to Travis on Yellowjackets — let’s discuss them.

The police ruled Travis’ death a suicide, but Nat is pretty sure someone else is to blame for his ill-fated ending. So far, she hasn’t provided a ton of evidence to support her theory, other than a really big hunch. Her theory is further complicated by the fact that Travis left a note behind right before he died, which reads: “Tell Nat she was right.” She says she doesn’t know what Travis was referring to in his note, but she believes she’s right about him being murdered. Nat could be right. However, even if she is, we still don’t know who’s responsible. Here’s a rundown of the theories about Travis’ death:

He Really Did Die By Suicide

There’s always the possibility that Nat is totally off base and the police are right. When Nat and Misty broke into Travis’ home, they discovered it was unkempt and it seemed like he wasn’t taking care of himself or his home. Like all of the plane crash survivors, Travis was probably dealing with a lot of trauma, which also could have contributed to his untimely death.

Kevyn Murdered Him

Kevyn (Alex Wyndham) was Nat’s best friend in high school and super close to her before the plane crash. As an adult, he’s a police detective, so he would have access to tools and information that would make it easy to stage Travis’ suicide. It’s not entirely clear what his motives might be, though, so their theory might not track.

Adam Murdered Him

Adam (Peter Gadiot) still has a big question mark over his head. He kind of mysteriously appeared in Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) life and keeps managing to pop up wherever she is. It’s all a little too coincidental, so it seems like Adam probably has some additional motives and connections to the Yellowjackets. It could all possibly point to him wanting to keep Travis — and the other survivors — quiet.

Misty Murdered Him

We all know Misty is a wild card. In flashbacks, we’ve seen her make some questionable choices in order to remain in control of her situation in the wilderness. And in the present, she isn’t above manipulating the patients at the assisted living facility where she works. So it’s not entirely out of the question that Misty had something to do with Travis’ death, and is now pretending to have nothing to do with it. We’ve definitely already seen her do some wilder things before.

“Jessica Roberts” Murdered Him

We already know Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) is not actually Jessica Roberts. Even though she claims to be a writer trying to write a book about the Yellowjackets plane crash, Shauna couldn’t find any record of her online. Then, fans learned that “Jessica” is actually working for Taissa (Tawny Cypress) to dig up information about some of the other survivors. Perhaps Taissa was taking matters into her own hands by silencing Travis before he could share compromising info with anyone else.

Another Yellowjacket Is Behind It All

There are still possibly some other survivors around in the present day who the audience hasn’t met yet. It could make sense for someone else to be coming out of the woodwork to send cryptic postcards and silence Travis for some still unknown reason.

Yellowjackets airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.