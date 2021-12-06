Twitter Does Not Want You To Sleep On Yellowjackets

Being a teen girl is a savage experience, and no TV show understands that better than the new Showtime series Yellowjackets. The show takes a group of teen girls, already bubbling over with hormonal rage and sadness, and makes their pain literally savage by dropping them in the middle of the wilderness to fight for their lives. That’s right: this show is one part teen drama, one part survivors’ adventure, and one part horror mystery. With such a tantalizing mix of relatability and intrigue, it’s no wonder that fans on Twitter can’t get enough of Yellowjackets.

In case you’re not one of Yellowjacket’s already very dedicated viewers, here’s what you need to know about it. The series takes place in two timelines. The first one is 1996, which is when a girls’ high school soccer team (aptly called the Yellowjackets) on their way to nationals gets stranded in a remote Canadian forest after their plane crashes. The second timeline is the present day, which is when some of those girls have grown up and are now dealing with the trauma of the crash and what they were forced to do to survive. The audience learns that they lived in the wilderness for 19 months before being rescued, but they had to resort to some brutal tactics in order to survive — and not everyone made it. The mystery of exactly what happened during those 19 months is at the core of Yellowjackets, along with an exploration of how that trauma has impacted the survivors.

These tweets about Yellowjackets show why it’s the new series fans can’t stop talking about.

Fans on Twitter are particularly enamored with Yellowjackets’ talented cast. Because of the dual timelines, some iconic actors play the adult versions of some of the teen girls. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci were all stars of the 1990s themselves, so fans are especially excited to see them play these 1990s teen girls in the present day.

Yellowjackets airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.