House Of The Dragon Gears Up For A Royal Wedding In This Sneak Peek

Game of Thrones was famous for many things during its eight-season run. Obviously, the battles, blood, and intimate relations were the big ones, but the weddings were close behind, frequently offing lead characters. The Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, and the Black Wedding were all major turning points in the series. So viewers were understandably wide-eyed at the possibilities when the House Of The Dragon Season 1, Episode 5 promo announced this Sunday would bring about the show’s first wedding since its debut.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4 follow. Since Rhaenyra came of age in Episode 3, Viseyrs has been pushing her onto the marriage mart. Unlike Bridgerton, that’s not all white dresses and ballrooms. It’s going on tour around Westeros and listening to every available male make their case for a match. But Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” drove the situation to critical. Rhaenyra discovered someone she was attracted to and acted on it. Unfortunately, that someone was her uncle Daemon, and the place where they started to get it on was a brothel.

Witnesses reported back, and by the end of the day, everyone had heard Rhaenyras and Daemon did it in public. To be fair, those rumors weren’t true — Daemon, perhaps realizing this was a bad idea, had pulled away, leaving Rhaenyra to get herself home half-naked and horny. But she didn’t let herself go to sleep itching, taking her King’s Guard, Ser Christian, to her bed instead.

And just like that, Rhaenyra was no longer a virgin, and it was time to get her married.

House of the Dragon has not released episode titles or synopses of the individual episodes ahead of time, so all fans know is what’s in the trailer. The union will be between Lord Corlys Velaryon’s son, Laenor, and Rhaenyra, joining the Targaryen dragons with the Velaryon naval power, giving them control of air and sea.

And from the looks of things, this wedding will not go well. Not that the Hightowers are about to pull a Frey and turn this into a Red Wedding redux. But somehow, it seems likely that by next week, the world of Westeros will have yet another color of the rainbow of weddings to add to the lineup of memorable nuptials.

House of the Dragon Season 1 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.