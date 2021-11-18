Justin Bieber is throwing an epic concert, and it’s happening sooner than you think. Beliebers have been patiently (or, not so patiently?) awaiting the singer’s 2022 Justice World Tour, but they’ll be able to catch a glimpse of what to expect in a new, one-night-only live event. Yep, on Nov. 18, he’s taking the stage for a virtual concert you won’t want to miss.

The live performance, titled Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience, will air in parternship with Wave, who specializes in virtual entertainment. According to a press release, “audiences will go on an epic and intimate musical journey with Bieber and see him perform songs from his #1 album Justice before kicking off his 2022 Justice World Tour.”

Seeing as Bieber had to delay his Justice World Tour, this is a ~big~ deal for Beliebers who can’t wait any longer to catch his live show. So, how does one watch? The show will kick off at 6 PM PST / 9PM EST on Wave, and fans from absolutely anywhere will have a front right seat. To sign up for the show, just go here.

The best part of all? The performance will be interactive, so fans will feel like they’re a part of Bieber’s stage show more than ever. The futuristic look into the metaverse will merge the worlds of gaming, real time motion-capture, and live music into one special night.

It’s high time to be a Bieber fan. Following the virtual concert, fans can look forward to a slew of IRL shows in 2022. Following a two-year delay due to the lockdown, the singer’s Justice World Tour will finally commence on February 18th, 2022 and is slated to hit stages in major cities across the globe. Bieber announced the updated tour schedule in a Nov. 15 Instagram post.

But for now, Bieber is just excited for fans to witness his music in all its virtual glory.

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” Bieber said in a press release ahead of the concert. “I'm excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can't wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

Rory Kramer

It’s doubtful anything can top Bieber’s electrifying live shows, but something tells me his virtual concert won’t disappoint.