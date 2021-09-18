These Artists Confirmed They're Officially Going Back On Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The sudden halt of live music in 2020 as the coronavirus took hold was devastating for music fans. Artists and fans alike lost out on over a year of the live music experience as the virus spread and many venues closed their doors. The touring industry took such a big financial hit that many live venues shut down permanently, and artists releasing new music had to promote solely online. Thankfully, the live music community is slowly being rebuilt as vaccines roll out. Everyone from major artists to indie artists are gearing up to finally hit the road once again. The industry is still on shaky ground, so many tours are being delayed until 2022, but the show will go on. These 12 artists are ready to rock the stage and head out on tour.
Some artists who have confirmed tours are playing brand new, recently-released music. For example, Kacey Musgraves announced a brand new tour on Aug. 30 and will be playing music from her new album, Star-Crossed. On the other hand, some of these tours have been in the works for a long time. The Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa all had to reschedule tours, so the chance to play for fans will be extra special this time around.
At this rate, you’re probably used to livestream concerts and Zoom events. But these 12 artists are playing live in flesh and you won’t want to miss it.