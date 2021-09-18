These Artists Confirmed They're Officially Going Back On Tour

The sudden halt of live music in 2020 as the coronavirus took hold was devastating for music fans. Artists and fans alike lost out on over a year of the live music experience as the virus spread and many venues closed their doors. The touring industry took such a big financial hit that many live venues shut down permanently, and artists releasing new music had to promote solely online. Thankfully, the live music community is slowly being rebuilt as vaccines roll out. Everyone from major artists to indie artists are gearing up to finally hit the road once again. The industry is still on shaky ground, so many tours are being delayed until 2022, but the show will go on. These 12 artists are ready to rock the stage and head out on tour.

Some artists who have confirmed tours are playing brand new, recently-released music. For example, Kacey Musgraves announced a brand new tour on Aug. 30 and will be playing music from her new album, Star-Crossed. On the other hand, some of these tours have been in the works for a long time. The Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa all had to reschedule tours, so the chance to play for fans will be extra special this time around.

At this rate, you’re probably used to livestream concerts and Zoom events. But these 12 artists are playing live in flesh and you won’t want to miss it.

01 Harry Styles On July 14, Styles announced he would be hitting stages across America in fall 2021. While he sadly had to postpone his European dates, he promised U.S. fans an epic show. “LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” he captioned the announcement. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.”

02 Maroon 5 Maroon 5 are elated to be hitting the road again in fall 2021. That being said, they’re taking the utmost caution at their shows and are requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated. “What a blast kicking off our 2021 tour last night, thank you to all the fans for making our first show back special!” they said on Instagram after their first show in Washington on Aug. 11. “We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our fans as well as that of the hard-working men and women who make these events possible,” they continued. “To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend.” Their current tour will continue into October 2021.

03 The Jonas Brothers The Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour began making its rounds across America in August 2021. With special guest Kelsea Ballerini joining them on the road, it’s sure to live up to its title and be a memorable run.

04 Justin Bieber The Biebs is going back on tour! Fans who hoped to see the singer in 2021 will now have to wait until 2022, but the show will go on... eventually. Bieber’s Justice World Tour officially kicks off in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2022.

05 Dua Lipa European fans of Lipa rejoice! The “Levitating” singer will be hitting major cities across Europe in spring 2022. The dates were originally rescheduled from 2021.

06 Billie Eilish Eilish is gearing up to rock stages on her Happier Than Ever tour and she’s got an epic lineup planned. She’s bringing Jessie Reyez, Duckwrth, Willow, and Girl In Red on the road. It all kicks off Feb. 3 in New Orleans.

07 The Weeknd Star boy is bringing his star energy on the road in 2022. Fans who have been waiting to catch Abel live can do so when he hits major cities across the U.S. in January and February.

08 Lorde Lorde is harnessing her Solar Power and is hitting the road. After the release of her new album, Lorde knew it was time to bring her musical magic back to the stage. Her Solar Power World Tour kicks off on Feb. 26 y’all.

09 Kacey Musgraves Miss Musgraves has a new set of tunes and a new set of tour dates. After the release of her singles “Justified and “Star-Crossed,” the singer announced a full-fledged tour. Titled Star-Crossed: Unveiled, the tour dates will take place across North America in January and February 2022.

10 Phoebe Bridgers Bridgers is confirmed to go on tour in fall 2021, but is making a point to only play outdoor stages to keep fans safe. Additionally, proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

11 John Mayer Mayer released his eighth studio album Sob Rock on July 16 and announced a tour of the same name soon after. Yep, Mayer is hitting the road to play alllllll the sad bops and the action will kick off on Feb. 17, 2022.