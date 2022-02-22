Fezco's Scenes In The Euphoria Finale Promo Are Going To Wreck You

Euphoria’s second season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride. The first few episodes left Rue to the side and focused on other characters before roaring back with a pair of episodes that put Zendaya front and center. But the real surprise came in the season’s penultimate installment that revealed the series would end this year on a two-parter. The Euphoria Season 2, Episode 8 finale promo gives fans a glimpse of Act 2 and the trainwreck that ensues.

Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 follow. “The Theater and Its Double” was one of Euphoria’s trippiest episodes to date, a show within a show telling the story of Euphoria within the story of Euphoria. But Lexi’s rendition of her teenage experience was not without its jabs. Her sister Cassie (renamed “Hallie”) was a comedic bubblehead. Maddy’s (“Marta’s”) lowest moment of crying as her family fell apart was put on stage for all to see. And as for Nate (renamed “Jake”), the homoerotic dance sequence in the gym was the 11 o’clock number that landed Lexi a standing ovation. However, the only reason Nate stood up was to walk out, followed by a desperate Cassie, who he spurned.

But perhaps most worrisome was the one character not in the audience: Fezco. After weeks of promising Lexi he’d be there with bells on and confirmation he was readying to go with a bouquet of roses, somehow, he never made it to the theater. Though the finale’s promo doesn’t give away what happened, what it does show is disturbing enough that fans are officially panicking.

The Season 2 finale is titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” a famous line taken from the French surrealist poet André Breton’s 1937 masterwork Mad Love. The synopsis doesn’t tell viewers anything other than the second half of Lexi’s production will be as chaotic as the first: “As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future.”

But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, says there’s more to come for “Fexi” in Season 3. She also hints that her stage show will be a significant turning point for her and Rue. “This season, you definitely see more about how Cassie and Lexi’s dad was an addict too,” Apatow said. “And I think she’s able to put up with [Rue] because she’s had experiences dealing with addicts in the past.”

“She made it her responsibility to save Rue because she didn’t want Rue to leave her,” Apatow continued. “But [in] the finale, there’s a really good scene with Lexi and Rue that I think is really important, and ties everything up in a really nice way. It’s all leading to this, and the play helps open that conversation that Lexi has always wanted to have but hasn’t been able to.”

The Euphoria Season 2 finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.