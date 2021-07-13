WandaVision Racked Up A TON Of Emmys Noms — See Them All

When WandaVision arrived on Disney+ in January 2021, it was an instant sensation. As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series out of the gate, it hit big with both fans and critics. But fan-driven buzz doesn’t always translate to awards love. (If it did, Avengers: Endgame would have swept the Oscars.) So when it came time for the Emmys, fans were nervous to see how the show would do. So, how many 2021 Emmys nominations did WandaVision get? It turns out the magic on screen conjured up nominations galore as the show landed 23 nominations in all.

The topline nominations are the ones that will get the most attention since they are given out at the Primetime Emmys ceremony. WandaVision, which was submitted as a limited series, landed nods for Outstanding Limited Series. It also landed three individual nominations, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Elizabeth Olsen, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Paul Bettany, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Kathryn Hahn.

It is the first Emmy nomination for both Bettany and Olsen. Hahn was nominated once before for Transparent in 2017, in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category. Hahn’s song “Agatha All Along” also landed a nod for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics.

WandaVision also landed several nods for the work behind the camera, including Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series and Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series. The latter category saw the show land three nods: one of the premiere, one for the Halloween episode, and one for the penultimate episode. Also, for those who loved the changing WandaVision theme songs, the show was nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music across the board.

But like Game of Thrones before it, which would regularly land two dozen nominations at a blow, most of WandaVision’s nods come in the Creative Arts Emmys, the secondary categories which are given out a week prior in a two night-extravaganza. Those nods include things like Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling and Makeup, as well as Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Then there’s also the super nerdy categories, like Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, Outstanding Music, Title Design, Visual Effects, Single-Camera Editing, and so on.

Fans will have a lot to root for come Emmys time this fall. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards premiere on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+.