W Magazine & Cartier’s PFW Party Had Jacob Elordi, Chris Briney, & More

The celebs came out in full force for Paris Fashion Week this fall — and the runways weren’t the only star-studded events. On Sept. 29, W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves teamed up with Cartier for an intimate dinner party, celebrating the house’s new LOVE Unlimited Collection. For the drop, Cartier ambassador Jacob Elordi collaborated with Sofia Coppola, whom he previously worked with on Priscilla.

But Elordi was not the only star to show out for the special occasion. Celebs like Chris Briney, Charli XCX, and Alex Consani also attended the festivities. For one night only, these A-listers took over Brasserie Lipp, transforming the historic Parisian restaurant into Brasserie Love in honor of the new collection.

The night was dripping in luxury, full of Cartier ashtrays and W matchbooks. Amid all the socializing, the drinks were also flowing — think: martinis, Saint-Germain Spritzes, and plenty of wine. All the while, guests listened to a curated playlist from French artist and producer Romain Seo. Before the night was over, attendees received gift bags, featuring copies of W’s September issue.

Jacob Elordi & Charli XCX

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine Myles Hendrik for W Magazine INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Elordi and Charli XCX were two of the evening’s special guests. Throughout the night, they posed together, alongside W’s Moonves.

Charli XCX & Alex Consani

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine Myles Hendrik for W Magazine INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Charli XCX and Alex Consani spent some time together at the dinner, too, posing for a photo inside the party and outside the restaurant during a smoke break. The duo also posed with models Tish Weinstock and Lulu Tenney.

Chris Briney

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine

It seems like Briney cannot stay away from Paris. Only a few weeks after celebrating The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale there on Sept. 17, the actor headed back to the City of Light for PFW.

Role Model

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine Myles Hendrik for W Magazine INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, also stopped by the dinner party, where he was seated next to W’s Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg.

Teyana Taylor & Chase Infiniti

Myles Hendrik for W Magazine

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, who recently co-starred in the movie One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, also made appearances at the dinner.