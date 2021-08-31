Van Jones Finally Addressed Those Kim K Dating Rumors

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, rumors have spread that the reality TV star began dating political commentator Van Jones. A regular face on CNN since 2013, Jones was linked to Kardashian because of his role as her mentor during her studies to become a lawyer. Now, Van Jones addressed those Kim Kardashian dating rumors, and his comments have finally cleared everything up.

Both Kardashian and Jones are criminal justice reform activists, so the rumors surrounding their potential relationship aren’t all that surprising. Plus, Kardashian was an apprentice for Jones’ nonpartisan organization, #cut50, and even appeared in his criminal reform documentary, The First Step. In May, Jones told Ellen DeGeneres that Kardashian would be an “unbelievable attorney.”

Yet on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family reunion this past June, Kardashian denied the rumors. "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" she shared.

On Aug. 28, Jones told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club that he found the dating rumors about the two “absurd.” “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd. It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian is living her own life, having just appeared in a Balenciaga wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda listening party on Aug. 26. Could the estranged pair be rethinking their divorce?

The status of Kardashian and West’s relationship might not be concrete right now, but it’s safe to say that she and Jones are not dating.