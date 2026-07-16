Season 4 of The Ultimatum did something the show has never done before. When it came time for the couples to select their trial marriage partners, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed that one couple was being asked to leave the experiment before it even began. The reason for the sudden dismissal was a note that cameras caught Jebin John slipping to his girlfriend Alex Johnsen during one of the social mixers. The Lacheys had Alex read the letter aloud to the full cast — but eagle-eyed viewers probably noticed that only a few select lines from the lengthy message were aired. Alex has now confirmed that Jebin’s note was a lot longer than the show depicted.

The portions of the letter that viewers saw Alex read highlighted Jebin’s possessive rage after his girlfriend mentioned she was falling for Killian Grondin and planned to choose him as a trial husband. “I honestly hope to God you guys weren’t touching on camera,” one passage of the letter read, as Jebin also wrote, “I don’t want you to make me look dumber than you already have.” It ended with the message: “There is no way we are getting married.”

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While the portions of the letter Alex read were extremely harsh, the shock and disgust from the Lacheys and the rest of the cast seemed to be on another level. On top of that, Jebin was kicked off the show due to the nore, and Alex was forced to leave with him to balance out the cast. The situation seemed to suggest there were even worse statements that were not included in the final edit.

Sure enough, Alex confirmed on social media that viewers only got to see a small portion of Jebin’s letter. After Season 4 premiered, she responded to a comment asking if “there was so much more than what was shared on TV.” “It was a two page letter and I got a second one,” Alex wrote back.

Neither Alex nor Jebin has shared any further details about the unaired sections of the letter, but more may be revealed as Season 4 of The Ultimatum continues.