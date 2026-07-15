Every reality show needs someone who’s willing to seriously stir the pot, and in Season 4 of The Ultimatum, nobody did that better than Killian Grondin. He immediately caught everyone’s attention by revealing that an “altercation” with his girlfriend Ashley Wilson’s father is what led the couple to The Ultimatum, with the former cheer athlete stating that he’s no longer sure he wants to marry Ashley after her dad rescinded his blessing. But that was just the tip of the iceberg — the real drama started once Killian entered into his trial marriage with Hayley Hendrich.

When the experiment began, Killian was resistant to cut off communication with Ashley, which led to a lot of tension with Hayley. It got much worse when Hayley discovered Killian’s friends had texted him body-shaming and sexually violent messages about her. After filming, Killian told Netflix’s Tudum that he didn’t feel he should be blamed for the statements of his friends, although he does have a regret. “I wish I had stood up for [Hayley], especially with the body-shaming thing,” he said. “I don’t want her to feel down about herself.”

Killian has also maintained that he never made a comment about how he would have slept with Hayley if she wasn’t “so modest.” While Hayley asserted he said this to her one drunken night, Killian said that the show would have aired the remark if it happened.

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Obviously, there’s a lot to unpack with Killian’s experience on The Ultimatum, but his life outside the show is just as intriguing.

Killian May Have Dated Cheer Star Gabi Butler

As he mentioned on the show, Killian is a former professional cheerleader, so it makes sense that he’d have a lot of connections in the cheer world. In 2016, he was noticeably very close with Gabi Butler, who would go on to star in Netflix’s Cheer.

The two athletes shared workout videos together, and Gabi even posted a romantic kissing photo at the time.

Killian Had A Serious Injury After Filming

In June of 2025, shortly after The Ultimatum had filmed, Killian shared that he snapped both of his Achilles tendons performing a simple gymnastics move, which left him wheelchair-bound with two leg casts. During that summer, Killian posted about how Ashley was by his side helping him to recover, potentially teasing their outcome on The Ultimatum.

Killian’s Real Job And Age

Killian was 29 while filming The Ultimatum, but turned 30 at the very start of 2026. His LinkedIn profile reveals he is a real estate agent based in Miami.