MOA are currently gearing up for the release of TXT’s Japanese mini-album, Chaotic Wonderland, but in the meantime, the guys have released some music magic to hold them over. TXT’S Yeonjun and Taehyun surprised fans with a cover of Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s hit song “Stay” on Oct. 20, and fans cannot get enough of the flawless cover. If you’re a TXT fan, you need to listen to Yeonjun and Taehyun’s cover of "Stay,” and yes, you can thank me later.

Yeonjun and Taehyun teamed up to release a recorded studio version and a live version of the song. Their live version features Yeonjun starting off the song as he sits on a mattress situated on the floor. Taehyun soon joins him on the mic and the two belt out Bieber’s track to perfection.

After the cover hit the internet, the duo were met with high praise. Twitter lit up with excited reactions from fans who had nothing but good things to say about the song. “THE VOCALS DAMN! THEY DID AMAZING IN THE COVER!!,” one fan tweeted.

“Give TXT any song to cover and you know they will do amazing,” another tweet read.

You can listen to both versions of the new cover below.

TXT have come to be known as quite the cover kings. In addition to “Stay,” the bandmates previously covered Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," Avenue Beat's "F2020" and Marteen's "Sriracha.” But of course, nothing compares to the guys’ original music, and their next album will be here before MOA know it. The band is slated to release Chaotic Wonderland on Nov. 10, and until then, fans will have this flawless cover on repeat.