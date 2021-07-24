The Twilight Saga Movies, Ranked By Soundtrack

I’ll be the first to admit many aspects of the Twilight Saga haven’t exactly aged well (see: the representation of Native Americans and Jacob literally falling in love with a baby). But one element has aged like a fine wine and continues to hold important cultural relevance today. I’m talking, of course, about the iconic music in the movies. But which of these bizarrely beautiful films has the best set of songs? Let’s rank the Twilight saga movie soundtracks to find out.
These movies revitalized the paranormal romance genre back in the aughts, turning a strange love triangle between unbelievably awkward teenage girl Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), sparkly vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and brooding werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner) into a global phenomenon. Some casual moviegoers may have been surprised by the franchise’s overwhelming success, but you’d better believe the music supervisors were ready for it. From Muse’s punk rock song “Supermassive Black Hole” accompanying the cinematic masterpiece that is the Cullen family baseball scene to the legendary Paramore song “Decode” (which is finally on Spotify),it’s the soundtracks that have helped these movies remain as iconic as they are.
So, in honor of the ongoing Twilight Renaissance, let’s look at where each movie ranks in terms of its music.
The Twilight saga movies are streaming on Netflix now.