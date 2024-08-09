Travis Kelce is reportedly checking in with Taylor Swift after her three Vienna shows were canceled due to terrorist threats. Originally, Swift was set to perform on Aug. 8, 9, and 10 in the Austrian city. But on Aug. 7, the event organizer shared that the concerts were canceled after “confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack.” In the wake of this news, Kelce has been reportedly “very concerned” and has been staying in touch with Swift and supporting her through this challenging time.

“He’s very concerned,” a source told Page Six on Aug. 8. According to the insider, Kelce “immediately” reached out to Swift after learning about the canceled shows.

An insider told The Sun, “Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.” The insider added, “It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him.”

According to the source, Kelce considered traveling to be with her to deal with this “scary situation,” although he’s in the middle of training camp for the 2024 NFL season, which begins Sept. 5. “He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way," the source continued.

Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The insider added, “He was feeling relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context. "

Swift herself has not spoken about the terrorist threat, although her team Taylor Nation reposted the canceled shows announcement. Previously, Swift has touched on her worries about a potential attack at one of her shows.

“After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she told Elle in 2019, after wrapping up her Reputation stadium tour. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe... You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”