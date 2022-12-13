Wait, Nick From Too Hot To Handle Was In A Huge Movie From 2020

It takes a special kind of person to be able to make it on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. After all, it’s a dating show where the contestants aren't allowed to touch each other, so it requires a special amount of self-control and restraint. Luckily for Nick Kici from Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle, he’s got some special skills to help him on the show.

Nick is a spiritual person who practices yoga, and all that extra zen likely helped him stay calm during Season 4, even with tensions (and temptations) on the rise. But it’s not just Nick’s yogi background that’s helped him on Too Hot To Handle. He also already has experience in front of the camera on film sets, so he probably wasn’t too thrown off by the Too Hot To Handle cameras. Nick is a model and an actor, and he even appeared in the 2020 film The Invisible Man. Thanks to that professional experience, Nick is pretty comfortable being filmed, and that likely also helped him in his Too Hot To Handle journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Nick as he continues on that journey at the retreat and works to win the show’s big prize — and possibly a chance at romance, too.

Too Hot To Handle’s Nick Kici’s Real Job

In his Netflix bio, Nick calls himself an artist and a yogi, but his IMDB page also reveals his modeling and acting career. He played a waiter named Taylor in the 2020 film The Invisible Man.

Too Hot To Handle’s Nick Kici’s Instagram

On Instagram, Nick shows off his soulful side with lots of poetry in the captions of his posts and lots of shots with an artistic flair. He also shows off his travels to places like Bali and New Zealand. Some of those trips were thanks to modeling jobs, which Nick also has highlighted on his grid.

Too Hot To Handle’s Nick Kici Facts

At 28 years old, Nick is at the older end of the spectrum when it comes to Too Hot To Handle contestants, and he has the dating experience to show for it. With at least 10 relationships under his belt, it looks like it’s about time for one to stick.

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle is streaming on NEtflix.