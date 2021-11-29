Tom Holland Will Star In At Least 3 More Spider-Man Movies, A Producer Said

When 19-year-old Tom Holland was initially cast as Spider-Man back in 2015, he was the youngest actor ever to be slated to play the role of teenage Peter Parker. But even as the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a deal with Sony to fold this version of Parker into the Avengers saga, it wasn’t guaranteed how big a hit he would be in the role. Seven years later, as Holland’s contract runs out, fans are wondering if this is it for the actor. But not so fast: Tom Holland is set star in more Spider-Man movies after No Way Home — at least, that’s what one producer said.

For those unfamiliar with how your superhero sausage gets made, it’s pretty standard for Marvel to sign leading actors for six films. Those usually break down into three solo films starring their character as the lead and three crossover films. (Chris Evans famously admitted he hesitated to take the role of Captain America because of this wholesale commitment.) That doesn’t prevent them from doing more, mind you. Robert Downey Jr. appeared in nine films before Iron Man was finally laid to rest; Scarlett Johansson had already finished her six-film commitment before agreeing to come back for Black Widow.

But it was less clear if Holland would be interested in continuing in the role once his contract ended. The 25-year-old actor has started branching out in the last two years, appearing in some decidedly less family-friendly fare, like The Devil All the Time and Cherry. He also landed the lead role in another major franchise, playing Nathan Drake in the forthcoming Uncharted.

Most importantly, he’s now in his mid-20s and getting a little old to be playing a high school student. Moreover, leaving the MCU wouldn’t necessarily end his time as Spider-Man. As Venom already teased, he could quickly move into the Sony-owned Spidey-verse and continue playing an older version of Parker separate from the MCU’s perpetual teenager.

But longtime Sony producer Amy Pascal, who has overseen the Sony-MCU collaborations, suggested a contract extension is expected to be coming. If she’s right, Holland isn’t leaving the Avengers anytime soon. Speaking to Fandango, Pascal said, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel... We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

According to Variety, insiders have said that no deal has been signed yet. But for now, fans have hope that Holland will continue to play Spider-Man, though details of when and how will have to wait.

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in theaters on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.