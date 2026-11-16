Tom Cruise has had plenty of onscreen love interests since Risky Business made him a household name in 1983. He has cemented his status as the go-to action star of his generation through blockbuster franchises like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, where he became famous for performing his own stunts. Amid all the fighter-jet scenes and car-crash sequences, he’s also starred in films like Jerry Maguire and Eyes Wide Shut — romantic dramas that cemented his ‘90s heartthrob status.

Like any good Hollywood leading man, Cruise has maintained a buzzy personal life that keeps people talking, making headlines for his romantic escapades as often as for his career. He's had three high-profile marriages and plenty of other relationships and breakups with famous women, many of whom were his co-stars in some of his most popular films (hi, Nicole Kidman!).

With four decades of flashy tabloid coverage about Cruise and his endlessly interesting dating life, it’s easy to lose track of everyone in his orbit. Keep reading for a deep dive into Cruise’s confirmed and widely rumored past relationships and romantic dalliances, from the early 1980s to now.

Early 1980s: Melissa Gilbert

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When Cruise was an up-and-coming actor in his late teens, he dated Melissa Gilbert, who starred in the long-running Little House on the Prairie series.

Early 1980s: Heather Locklear

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Heather Locklear and Cruise went on one date in the early 1980s after meeting at an audition. In a 2024 interview, she recalled thinking he was “really cute” when they went out dancing at Club Lingerie in Los Angeles.

1982-1985: Rebecca De Mornay

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While never confirmed, it’s widely rumored that Cruise dated his Risky Business co-star Rebecca De Mornay in secret for nearly three years. In 2025, she said, “I’m really, really proud of knowing him.”

1985: Cher

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Cher and Cruise had a brief fling in 1985 after meeting at Madonna’s wedding to Sean Penn. The singer has named Cruise one of her top five lovers of all time.

1985: Patti Scialfa

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Cruise and singer Patti Scialfa were spotted out together in October 1985, before she went on to marry Bruce Springsteen.

1985-1990: Mimi Rogers

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Cruise’s first well-known, serious relationship was with fellow actor Mimi Rogers. They reportedly met in 1985 and married in 1987. They divorced in 1990, and Rogers later implied that Cruise’s fame was a challenge, saying, “You cease to be an individual ... No matter what the article is, it's 'Tom Cruise's wife.’”

1990-2001: Nicole Kidman

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Cruise met Nicole Kidman while filming Days of Thunder in 1990, and by the end of that same year, they got married in a private ceremony on Christmas Eve. The couple adopted two children and starred in three films together before divorcing in 2000, citing “the difficulties inherent in divergent careers which constantly keep them apart.”

2001-2004: Penelope Cruz

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Cruise and Penelope Cruz started dating after co-starring in the 2001 film Vanilla Sky. They were reportedly together for three years before splitting in early 2004.

2004-2005: Nazanin Boniadi

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According to an October 2012 Vanity Fair feature, Cruise had a brief relationship with actor Nazanin Boniadi after officials in the Church of Scientology selected her as his girlfriend. Church of Scientology officials have denied the allegations.

2005: Sofia Vergara

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Cruz and actor Sofia Vergara were rumored to be romantically linked for a brief period in 2005.

2005-2012: Katie Holmes

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Cruise and Katie Holmes were first spotted together in Rome in April 2005, and two months later, they announced their engagement. The couple welcomed a daughter and got married the following year. They divorced in 2012, and Cruise has hinted that Scientology may have played a role in their split.

2020-2022: Hayley Atwell

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Cruise is widely rumored to have dated his Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell for two years after meeting her on set. However, Atwell has denied that the two were ever more than good friends.

2023-2024: Elsina Khayrova

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Cruise was linked to socialite Elsina Khayrova in late 2023, but the two reportedly broke up a few months later because things were “moving too fast,” per Page Six.

2025: Ana de Armas

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Cruise and actor Ana de Armas started spending time together while working on the film Deeper, and their relationship reportedly turned romantic in early 2025. The two split later that year, with Us Weekly citing de Armas as the one who chose to end things.