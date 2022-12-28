Tom Brady’s Christmas looked a little different this year. Rather than spending the holiday with his three children, the Buccaneers quarterback spent the day playing the Cardinals in Phoenix, AZ. Although Brady’s team won, it sounds like Christmas cheer might have been hard to come by. Earlier in December, Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone — and his quote about his first Christmas since divorcing Gisele Bündchen is so sad.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after months of reported tension. For the most part, they’ve kept their split out of the public eye, but Brady has shared a bit of what he’s going through. During an episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady shared his plans for the holiday, per Us Weekly. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he explained.

Brady added that he would be having a belated Christmas celebration. “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” he explained. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

On Dec. 27, Brady shared an Instagram Story of his three children — Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian — in front of a Christmas tree with the words “Merry Xmas ❤️❤️.” So it seems like they were able to have a celebration, even if it was a few days late.

Bündchen spent Christmas in Brazil with Benjamin and Vivian, the two children she shares with Brady. “Always so good to be back home,” she captioned her Instagram post from the trip, featuring photos of her and her family enjoying nature and quality time together.